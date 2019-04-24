Erie-Meadville metro area is ranked among the 100 cleanest cities for short-term particle pollution in the State of the Air 2019 report.

Erie was once again named one of the 100 cleanest U.S. cities for 24-hour particle pollution, commonly known as soot, in the American Lung Association's annual report card for air pollution.

The Erie-Meadville region earned the honor by having zero days with high levels of fine particle pollution from 2015 to 2017, the time period covered in the association's State of the Air 2019 report, which was released Wednesday. Erie and Meadville are grouped together, though the only official air pollution monitor in Erie and Crawford counties is located in the city of Erie.

"We recognize and applaud the progress the region has made in regard to fine particle pollution," said Kevin Stewart, the association's director of environmental health for advocacy and public policy. "It is among the nation's best for the third report in a row and it didn't have a bad air day for fine particle pollution between 2013 and 2017."

The State of the Air report published data about the two most widespread air pollutants, particle pollution and ozone, commonly known as smog. It tracks air quality because of the effect it can have on people with chronic lung diseases.

About 41,500 Erie County residents have a chronic lung disease, including asthma, lung cancer or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, according to the report.

Erie County's grades in the new report were identical to the ones it earned in the 2017 and 2018 reports. It once again received an A grade for 24-hour particle pollution and a C grade for ozone pollution.

The county's C grade was earned because it had an average of 1.7 days unhealthful levels of ozone each year between 2015 and 2017, while it earned the A grade because it had no days of unhealthful levels of 24-hour particle pollution during that period.

"It is unusual to see a county not only earn the same grades but the same averages," Stewart said. "While you want to see a county have no days of unhealthful ozone levels, Erie County's levels have stayed the same while many other parts of the eastern United States have seen increased ozone levels."

The only difference for the county in the 2019 report is that it reported 8.3 micrograms of annual particle pollution per cubic meter of air, a decline from 9.3 micrograms in the 2018 report and 10.8 micrograms in the 2017 report.

"While we don't know the specific reason for Erie County's decline, we see these levels are dropping across the eastern United States," Stewart said. "It's due to the fact that coal-burning power plants are better controlled, industries with old smokestacks have given way to high-level manufacturers or their old smokestacks are better controlled, and vehicles — especially those with diesel engines — have undergone significant improvements in emissions."

The counties immediately west and east of Erie County also posted the same grades as in the 2018 report.

Ashtabula County, Ohio, earned an F grade with 3.7 average days of high ozone pollution and did not register a reading for annual or 24-hour particle pollution. Chautauqua County, New York, received an F grade with 3.3 average days on high ozone pollution and an A grade with no days of high 24-hour particle pollution. It had 6.6 micrograms of annual particle pollution, a drop from 7.2 micrograms in the 2018 report.

David Bruce can be reached at 870-1736 or by email. Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ETNbruce.

Listen: Q&A with Tish Bartlett, Autism Society-Northwestern Pennsylvania