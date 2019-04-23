State police accuse him of aiding a North East woman who escaped from custody in February.

NORTH EAST — A man accused of hindering a North East woman's apprehension following her escape from Pennsylvania State Police custody in February waived his criminal charges to court on Tuesday.

Kyle M. Johnson, 26, waived to court misdemeanor counts of hindering apprehension and disorderly conduct at his preliminary hearing before North East District Judge Scott Hammer. The bond holding Johnson in the Erie County Prison was reduced from $50,000 to $2,500 at Tuesday morning's hearing.

State police charged Johnson with aiding 24-year-old North East resident Hannah M. Shouey after she escaped from troopers outside of Troop E headquarters in Lawrence Park Township and ran off on Feb. 16. The troopers were preparing to take Shouey to the Erie County Prison following her arraignment on charges in a retail theft case when she escaped, according to investigators.

Shouey was later apprehended in North East Township. She waived charges including a felony count of escape to court at her preliminary hearing in March.