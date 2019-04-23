Nine students from the Erie high school will compete in tournament this week in Minnesota. "Just bring back hardware," coach says.

Northwest Pennsylvania Collegiate Academy's smart squad is once again traveling to compete on a national level.

After a two-year absence, the school's United States Academic Decathlon team is heading to USAD's national tournament, which is Wednesday through Saturday in Bloomington, Minnesota, home of the Mall of America.

"It feels real nice," said Collegiate social studies teacher Brian Sheldon, coach of the school's nine-member Academic Decathlon team. "Nationals is always the goal."

The Collegiate USAD program, known for its run of dominance that included national championships in 2005 and 2009, is still on its way to getting back to juggernaut status.

The Collegiate team is attending the 2019 national tournament not as a Pennsylvania state champion — that honoree is Seneca Valley High School, in Cranberry — but as what is called a Division IV competitor.

Division IV, first established for the 2018 competition, allows state USAD officials to select a high-caliber team from each state to attend the national tournament along with the state champion.

State champions compete against one another for team titles at nationals. Division IV squads also compete against one another, but Division IV team members can only win individual medals.

Division IV players nonetheless get the full experience of a USAD national tournament rather than having to participate online with other top teams. Collegiate's team went online for the nationals in 2018, when it won the championship among schools of medium size, and 2017, when the team came in second.

The Collegiate team last attended a national tournament as a state champion in 2016, when the competition was in Anchorage, Alaska — also the planned site of the tournament in 2020. The 2016 team finished second among 17 schools in the small-school division and 10th among all 56 high schools — small, medium and large — in the national tournament.

Sheldon said he is just glad to get back on the road. The current team, made up of eight boys and a girl, all in 11th or 12th grades, is scheduled to depart from Erie International Airport on Tuesday night after a pep rally at Collegiate in the morning.

"We've traveled to California and Alaska," Sheldon said. "We don't care where it is."

He said he is pleased the Collegiate team is continuing the tradition of high achievement that has been part of the reputation of the school since it was founded in 1997. The number of Collegiate students expanded two years ago as the Erie School District established the Visual and Performing Arts Academy at the school as part of the district's financially driven reconfiguration.

Amid all the changes at Collegiate, the USAD team and the school's Academic Sports League program have remained strong, Sheldon said. The USAD team represents the pinnacle of the ASL program.

"Many of our kids are involved with things other than ASL," Sheldon said. "Everyone is picking from the same pool."

Collegiate's dean, Jim Vieira, said he knows the high school and the city will be rooting for the Collegiate team.

"I am really excited for them," Vieira said. "As always, they have put a lot of time into it. They represent not only Collegiate but the city of Erie."

The theme of this year's competition is "The 1960s: A Transformational Decade." The students have been studying materials about a period in American history in which the culture was turned upside down.

On a recent day in Sheldon's classroom, the USAD team members reviewed their work as they listened to "White Rabbit," the Jefferson Airplane classic from 1967. The music of the 1960s is one of many subjects the USAD teams will be tested on — other topics include literature, math and science — at the national competition. The tournament includes speeches, interviews, exams and Super Quiz, a showdown with other teams in a contest that resembles a quiz show.

"I find this material very interesting," said team member James Ross, 18, a senior. The 1960s are fascinating, he said, mainly because "everything was flipped on its head."

Kevin Xu, 17, a junior, said he has enjoyed learning the materials with his teammates. They all get along even as they push one another, he said.

"We are a very close-knit team," Xu said. "It is like a close family, in a sense."

Though the team will be near enough to visit the Mall of America, the main task will be prepping for the tournament. "There will be a lot of cramming the night before," Xu said.

Watching the students will be Sheldon and the assistant coach, Diane Olszewski, a math teacher at Collegiate.

"They definitely will be locked down in their room studying," Sheldon said, only half-jokingly. "There will be time for fun. But they will be locked down. They know why they are there."

Like any coach, Sheldon wants his team to focus on the immediate contest rather than look past it. But Sheldon likes to talk about how he and Olszewski will have seven returning players in 2019-20, and how he would like to go back to Alaska for the 2020 tournament — after winning big this week, of course.

"It's not whether you win or lose," Sheldon shouted as the team studied in his classroom, whose shelves are lined with USAD trophies. "Just bring back hardware."

Vieira, the Collegiate dean, said he marvels at the team's commitment. He said the players are excited because they soon will get the study materials for the 2019-20 USAD season. The theme is "In Sickness and in Health: An Exploration of Illness and Wellness."

"They are not even done with this year," Vieira said. "But they are worrying about next year."

