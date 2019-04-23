Joe Sciallis, of Willow Grove, and Foreman Ken Pollarine, of Audubon, will represent the company in a state competition to see who can assemble a fire hydrant the fastest.

Two Montgomery County residents will represent Aqua Pennsylvania at the statewide Hydrant Hysteria competition, after beating out two teams of co-workers to see who could assemble a fire hydrant the fastest.

Operations Leader Joe Sciallis, of Willow Grove, and Foreman Ken Pollarine, of Audubon, beat out competitors including Matt Licci, of Croydon, and Mike Petrone, of Franconia, in a competition at Aqua's Eastern Operations Center in Willow Grove. The men assembled a mock hydrant under the watchful eye of Aqua Pennsylvania Field Supervisor John Christiansen, who represented Aqua in the 2018 state championship.

The mock hydrant is shorter and lighter than a real hydrant so that it's easier to work with above ground, but everything else, including the parts, are full scale.

Real hydrants are delivered fully assembled, so the only time that crews assemble them in the field is when they have been damaged by a vehicle or begin leaking.