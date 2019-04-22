The group, led by Rev. Michael DeMartinis, returns to Erie on Friday.

Six students from Cathedral Preparatory School and Villa Maria Academy didn't spend the Easter season like most.

Instead, they traveled to the Kenyan capital of Nairobi to volunteer in the only orphanage for HIV-positive children in the country, at an all-girls orphanage south of the city and in the largest urban slum in all of Africa.

"The people you meet and the experiences you have are some of the most profound and eye-opening," Villa senior Katy Rose, 18, said Thursday in a phone interview with the Erie Times-News. "It's life-changing."

The trip is part of the international mission program for students in the Diocese of Erie that Rev. Michael DeMartinis started last year. In 2018, DeMartinis, a teacher and the director of theater arts at both Prep and Villa, took students to Tanzania and India. The third trip of the new program was to Kenya.

During the 12-day trip to Nairobi, students spent three days at the Nyumbani Children's Home, a home for 110 orphaned children who have HIV that was founded by a Jesuit priest. They delivered 30 soccer balls to children in the Nairobi's Kibera slum and worked at a nearby sports academy that teaches children of the slum about hygiene, socialization, physical fitness, teamwork and the other benefits of athletics. And they traveled to the Masai Mara National Park for a three-day safari.

This week, they'll spend three days at Hekima Place, an orphanage for girls founded by Pittsburgh native Kate Fletcher, DeMartinis said.

The trips give the students a chance to learn about other cultures, serve the less fortunate, build relationships, strengthen their faith and have some fun, too, DeMartinis said, noting that the trips include sight-seeing excursions.

"The first thing I noticed as soon as I got off the plane is that everybody in this country is extremely friendly and loving," said Prep junior Charlie Raimondi, 17. "They were saying hello and giving thumbs up. They gave off this warm vibe that in most places I've been you don't really get. Every time I see somebody when I'm in the car, I wave and say 'jambo' — that's Swahili for 'hello'. They get the biggest, brightest smiles on their faces, wave back and yell 'jambo.'"

At the orphanage for HIV-positive children, DeMartinis recalled the dire conditions that existed when he first visited in 2012. The orphanage has changed dramatically as new advancements have made the medications to treat HIV/AIDS more effective. On Thursday, he wanted to show the students that "things were not always like they are today," he said.

So he took each of them, in groups of two, to a small graveyard behind the orphanage, where graves of children as young as 8 days old are marked by small crosses.

"They were literally moved to tears," he said.

Sydney Sherman, a senior at Villa, was saddened by the conditions of Kibera, Africa's largest slum. She described the poor conditions of the homes and the land. During their visit to Kibera, they played soccer on a field about the size of a basketball court. It had very little grass and sewage ran alongside the area.

"One of the little girls came over to me, sat down next to me and put her hand on my thigh," Sherman said. "She's sitting there. She didn't know English very well, but I was talking to her and making her laugh. All of a sudden there were like 12 of them around me, hugging me and touching me. It was amazing to see how grateful they are for any moment that anyone has with them."

Rose fell in love with Africa when she took part in the mission trip to Tanzania last June. She was excited to return.

It was especially moving to be in Africa during Holy Week, Rose said. At a Holy Thursday mass at Nyumbani Children's Home, a priest delivered a sermon commemorating Jesus' last act, the washing of the feet of his disciples, and connected that act to living a life in service of others.

"To be able to come over here during the holiest week of the year and give my time and service, it opens you up in ways you'd never expect," Rose said. "And your love for others and for God grows deeper and deeper. I'm so blessed to be able to do this."

Thirty years ago, DeMartinis traveled to Kentucky for his first mission trip.

It was so transformative of an experience that he never stopped going. Over the years, he's visited all corners of the country, as well as under-developed parts of the world, to serve those in need.

"Once I knew the safe places and people, it was basically a no-brainer to begin to share the experiences with young people," DeMartinis said. "They have a tremendous desire to be of service to the world. They want to make the world a better place. They want to find fulfillment, to know that they're doing well, that their lives are meaningful."

Others attending the trip are Prep senior Bobby Boland, Villa juniors Faith Rebich and Isabelle Schoonover, and Villa English teacher Lisa Chimenti-Foster. The group returns to Erie on Friday.

Fairview resident Ed Grode, who has made more than 25 trips to Kenya for missionary work, is serving as the group's tour guide.

"I am really impressed with these young Prep and Villa kids," Grode said, "because they're more interested in helping other kids than they are seeing the sights, which I've never had before. I'm learning a lot from them."

