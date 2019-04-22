Police accuse him of using a crowbar to break into the Aldi on West 12th Street Sunday afternoon.

A man was in the Erie County Prison Monday on charges of using a crowbar to break into a closed grocery store in Millcreek Township on Easter Sunday.

North East District Judge Scott Hammer set bond at $25,000 after arraigning 23-year-old Joseph L. Williams Sunday night on charges including felony counts of burglary and criminal trespass in a break-in at Aldi, 2647 W. 12th St., on Sunday at about 5:15 p.m. Police listed Williams as homeless in his criminal complaint.

Millcreek Township police were sent to the store on a report of an alarm, and one officer who was checking the outside of the store saw a man wearing a backpack and carrying what appeared to be a crowbar exiting the business through a door on the south side of the business. The officer chased after the man and eventually caught him, and a crowbar was discovered in his backpack when police patted it down, according to information in Williams' criminal complaint.

Officers reviewed surveillance video from the store that showed Williams using a crowbar to force entry through the front double doors, causing an estimated $1,500 to $2,000 worth of damage. Williams is then seen entering the store with the crowbar in his hand, pacing back and forth throughout the store for several minutes, police wrote in the affidavit of probable cause filed with Williams' criminal complaint.

