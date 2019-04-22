Harmony Township police say a vehicle was traveling north in the southbound lane between Merchant Street at the Baden Sheetz store.

HARMONY TWP. — Four people died Sunday night in a wrong-way crash along Route 65 just before the Baden Sheetz store.

Harmony Police Officer Juan Villagomez said a vehicle was traveling north on Route 65 in the southbound lane between Merchant Street and Logan Lane around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. The driver, Denise Feathers, 41, of Baden, struck a sedan driving southbound carrying two men and two women. Feathers died at the scene, Villagomez said.

Both men and one woman in the second vehicle died at the scene. Coroner David Gabauer identified them as Bryan Highfield, 34, of Ambridge; James E. Williams Jr., 37, of Midland; and Dana Marie McCandless, 35, of Beaver Falls.

Gabauer ruled all four deaths accidental, with a cause of death as blunt force trauma.

A second woman, who police believe was sitting in the backseat, survived and was taken to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

State police are assisting Harmony Township Police in their investigation into the accident, including determining from where the female driver turned onto Route 65. Villagomez said this is the worst accident he has seen on the highway in several years.

"This hasn't occurred in this general area like this in a long time," Villagomez said.

Route 65 was closed in both directions from 10:30 p.m. until about 6 a.m., he said.

According to PennDOT crash data, there were 16 fatal accidents in Beaver County during 2017, the most recent year data are available. Only one of those accidents included multiple fatalities, where two people died. In 2016, there were just four fatal accidents, with one including multiple fatalities.