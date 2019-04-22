No injuries are reported in the fire at the former Lowville Cafe.

WATTSBURG —A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal will be called in to investigate the cause of an early-morning fire that gutted a closed tavern in Lowville early Monday morning.

Firefighters who responded to the fire at the Lowville Cafe at the intersection of Routes 89 and 8 after it was reported on Monday at about 3:50 a.m. arrived to find fire coming through the roof on the north end of the one-story building, Wattsburg Hose Co. Fire Chief Norm Martin said. Firefighters were able to get inside the building to fight the fire, but as the fire spread through the building they fought the fire from outside for safety reasons.

The fire spread throughout the building. An excavator was called in to remove parts of the roof after the fire was knocked down.

There were no injuries reported in the fire at the tavern, which had been closed.

Wattsburg firefighters were assisted at the scene by the Union City, Elgin-Beaverdam, Corry, Greenfield Township and Clymer, New York, fire departments and by Kuhl Hose Co. and Fuller Hose Co.