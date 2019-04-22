Some riders had to hike back through the grounds Saturday.

Some passengers on Safariland Express at the Erie Zoo had to hike back to the main part of the zoo Saturday morning when a problem with an onboard air compressor kept the train from its usual rounds.

Scott Mitchell, CEO of the Erie Zoo, said the air compressor operates the train's air brakes, although a set of manual brakes are also available to stop the train.

Mitchell said the popular train was repaired later Saturday afternoon. The train was operating as usual on Monday, he said.