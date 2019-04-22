Vehicle lots in the Edinboro area among the hardest hit during the April 14 storm.

EDINBORO — Craig Walker has a team of "magicians" poring over the inventory on his car lot and working to make each vehicle appear as though it never experienced an early-spring storm that blew through the region a week ago.

Every vehicle parked outside at Walker Brothers Buick Chevrolet on Route 99 received some type of damage from large hail that hit the Edinboro area on the evening of April 14, according to Walker, who owns the business. Work is well underway on repairing the damage, thanks to independent contractors hired by the business to remove the small dents from each vehicle.

"When it's all done it's going to be good for the public," Walker said. "They are going to get a car and will never be able to tell it had hail damage. There will be some reductions in price, depending on the amount of damage, and they'll still have full warranties."

Parts of the Erie region are still cleaning up from the April 14 storm, which spawned tornadoes that the National Weather Service confirmed touched down in parts of Crawford and Warren counties. In Springboro in northwestern Crawford County, a tornado that touched down briefly damaged several homes along Beaver Street and brought down some large trees, utility poles and street signs, according to NWS Cleveland. In Starbrick, Warren County, a tornado that touched down caused extensive damage to a Carter Lumber store and caused several injuries, according to NWS State College.

In Erie County, strong winds brought down a number of trees and caused some damage to a couple of buildings, according to weather service officials. But the bulk of the damage was caused by large hail that fell in the Edinboro, McKean, Waterford and other areas, with a number of homeowners reporting damage to the siding on their homes and to vehicles parked unprotected outside.

As of Friday morning, State Farm had 510 auto claims and 680 homeowner claims in Pennsylvania from Sunday's storm, according to Dave Phillips, senior public affairs specialist for the insurance company. The company does not break down the claims by county, but most of the hail damage was in Erie County, Phillips said in an email.

The vehicle hail damage includes roof, hood and glass claims, and the homeowner claims were hail damage to roof and siding, with some glass breakage, according to Phillips.

An Erie Insurance official said in a statement released to the Erie Times-News on Friday that, for competitive reasons, the company was unable to disclose the number of claims received or the costs associated with them. The official did say that the number of claims reported throughout Erie and surrounding counties have been heavier following last week's severe weather and that the claims from impacted areas have been typical of those the company would expect after a severe convective storm with strong winds and hail.

Walker said Erie Insurance set up a tent in the Edinboro area last week to work with customers who had storm-related damage. An Erie Insurance spokeswoman confirmed this in an email, stating that the visits were by appointment only and that once a claim was filed an Erie Insurance claims representative would be in contact to discuss options.

Walker Brothers wasn't the only vehicle lot in the Edinboro area that experienced storm damage. An official at Cunningham Chrysler of Edinboro, which is located on Route 99 north of Walker Brothers, said the dealership had some of its cars damaged by hail. Pacileo's Great Lakes Motor Company's lot on Route 99 near Edinboro had seven or eight of its used vehicles and all of its new trailers damaged by hail, Shane Pacileo said.

In Waterford, Humes Chrysler Jeep Dodge & Ram had a few vehicles with some hail damage but avoided bigger problems from the storm, said Matt Clark, vice president and general manager. But he said the dealership's body shop is "overwhelmed" with customers coming in for estimates and repairs from storm damage.

Pacileo and Walker said their businesses are also seeing an increase in storm-related repair work.

