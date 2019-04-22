Officials believe the site will be up and running in about two months.

Erie's land bank is turning to the Internet as it works to combat blight within city limits.

The Erie Land Bank's board of directors has signed off on launching a website within the next few months that will provide "easy public access to relevant documents/forms/policies, property inventories/marketing, contracting opportunities" and other relevant information, said Scott Henry, the Erie Redevelopment Authority's executive director.

Henry is also a key official with the city's land bank.

"Development of the website has just begun and is only conceptual thus far," Henry said. "We've secured a domain name, www.erielandbank.com. It will likely be another two months before the site goes live."

Land banks are public or community-owned entities created to acquire, manage, maintain and re-purpose vacant, abandoned and foreclosed properties.

Through a land bank, communities can obtain unencumbered title to or manage properties that might have municipal liens or unpaid property taxes. Such properties are typically acquired at public tax sales or through a county’s repository of unsold properties.

After studying the potential benefits of a land bank for nearly three years, the city launched its land bank in 2016.

The city land bank’s five-member board started meeting in April 2017.

Henry said city land bank officials solicited proposals for the development of a website earlier this year. Local web design and digital marketing firm Werkbot Studios is creating the website and is being paid $6,750 for its work.

The Erie Community Foundation provided grant funding that is being used to pay for the website's design, Henry said.

T.J. Sandell, chairman of the city’s land bank board, said the website will be an important tool.

"It helps us get information out to the public, especially individuals and neighborhood groups who might want to acquire a property to rehabilitate," Sandell said. "It helps us be transparent about what we're doing, and it helps us explain what a land bank is and what it does."

The Erie Times-News reported in November that a cooperative agreement approved by Erie County government’s land bank in late October and the city’s Land Bank board in November will move $414,000 into the city land bank and enable it to take 20 blighted, vacant, tax-delinquent properties within city limits and put them back into productive use.

The agreement stipulates that the city land bank will work with Henry and the Redevelopment Authority to acquire the 19 properties. The plan also includes appraisals and title searches.

All of the properties have already been declared blighted. Some will be demolished; others considered salvageable will be marketed to developers for rehabilitation or to potential owner-occupants, officials said.

Under the county-city agreement, the 16 vacant lots that remain after demolition will be marketed to adjoining property owners for use as side lots.

The money comes from $1 million of gaming revenue from Presque Isle Downs & Casino that state lawmakers in 2017 carved out for land-banking purposes and awarded to the county.

Kevin Flowers can be reached at 870-1693 or by email. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/ETNflowers.