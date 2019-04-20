The county will lead a cleanup of Willingboro Lakes Park later this month.

WILLINGBORO — The county invites volunteers to participate in the next Clean Communities spring cleanup event, 9 a.m.-noon, April 27 at Willingboro Lakes Park, 4140 N. Route 130.

Individuals, groups and organizations are welcome to participate, the county said in a news release.

"Keeping Burlington County litter-free is an ongoing effort,” Freeholder Director Tom Pullion said. “Earlier this year, the community came together and successfully removed nearly 1,800 pounds of litter from Pennington Park and along the banks of the Rancocas Creek. The county appreciates all the hard work our residents put in to improve our county parks and our environment.”

Bags, gloves and grabbers will be provided along with light refreshments and a water jug; volunteers should bring their own reusable water bottles.

Volunteers under 16 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. Volunteers 16-18 years of age who would like to participate independently must have a parent or guardian sign a waiver. Waivers are available online or at the cleanup event.

Anyone seeking to fill community service hours should register by 4 p.m., April 26 by email, cleancomm@co.burlington.nj.us, or telephone, 609- 499-1001, ext. 266.