A notice printed in a state publication earlier this month to remediate soil contamination at the planned future site of a Doylestown Borough park isn't as bad as it sounds, Borough Manager John Davis said this week.

The borough filed a notice of intent to remediate the property at 229 N. Broad St. because of exposure to "cadmium, cromium, chromium, arsenic, beryllium and benzo(a)pyrene," according to information in the Pennsylvania Bulletin.

The Bulletin is a statewide publication described as the state's "official gazette for information and rulemaking" on its website, www.pabulletin.com.

Davis said Thursday the contamination will likely mean removing top soil from portions of the 2.9-acre Pennsylvania Department of Transportation equipment yard once PennDOT has officially moved to a new site in Plumstead.

"It's something we've been aware of throughout this process," Davis said.

Plans call for transforming the old PennDOT yard into public open space. It has been the goal of the Heritage Conservancy and the borough for nearly 20 years now.

PennDOT first announced the equipment yard may be moving in 1997, and the conservancy, a nonprofit dedicated to the preservation of open space and historic and natural resources, agreed in 2001 to purchase the property for $865,000.

That agreement didn't become official until 2015, when the conservancy, the borough and PennDOT finally hashed out the specifics after 14 years of talks.

The yard never moved, however, and eventually the borough joined the conservancy's push on PennDOT to move.

The borough wants to make the PennDOT office, located on the south side of Doyle Street, into its new Borough Hall and headquarters for the Central Bucks Regional Police Department.

The borough is leasing the park and building from the conservancy for $975,000 over the next 99 years — $585,000 to be paid immediately after PennDOT leaves the site, followed by four annual payments of $97,500.

Davis said this week the borough is still in talks with the state's Department of Environmental Protection over the specifics of the remediation plan, but still expects PennDOT to be out either late this year or early next year.

Davis added the borough is discussing the remediation now to "take advantage" of the time between now and when PennDOT leaves.

Borough staff is expected to remove the top soil, a condition of its lease with the conservancy, as they begin construction of the new park

The park, which is being designed and constructed by Doylestown Borough, will be passive open space with a central oval walkway intersected diagonally by crisscrossing walkways connecting Atkinson Drive and Doyle Street, and will include some kind of stage area for events.

Designs for the park were the result of multiple meetings over several months beginning in February 2016.

PennDOT's move has seen recent delays — the yard was expected to be empty by July when this news organization wrote about the project last January — but Davis said all indications are on the late 2019 or early 2020 move.