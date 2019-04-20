Beaver County’s population decreased again last year, according to an estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau, continuing a trend of consecutive population losses since 2010.

The last census was taken in 2010, and the next official count won’t take place until 2020.

Each year, the Census Bureau releases population estimates for every metropolitan area in the country, and the numbers from 2018 don’t paint a good picture for Beaver County specifically and western Pennsylvania as a whole.

The seven-county metropolitan area lost about 5,500 people between 2017 and 2018. That includes losses in every county in the region except for modest gains in Butler and Washington counties.

Beaver County lost an estimated 961 residents between 2017 and 2018, for a total population of 164,742. Those numbers represent a decrease of 5,797 compared to the 2010 census.

Even as the Pittsburgh region dropped to the 27th most populated metro area in the country, down from 26th last year, the estimates don’t carry serious ramifications. Numbers recorded in the official 2020 census, however, will carry far more weight because they will be used to determine congressional and state legislative representation, as well as set parameters for grants and other government funding.

Jack Manning, president of the Beaver County Chamber of Commerce, said he isn’t concerned about the census estimates. Beaver County has had an aging population for years, which is a big reason why population numbers here continue to decrease.

But that doesn’t mean he’s not concerned about the official census in 2020.

“I’m pretty skeptical that the temporary residents who are here for the cracker plant are actually being captured in any of these estimates,” he said. “I think it’s very important for us in the 2020 census to make sure we have good, solid tracking data going forward. If that happens, I think it will show us at a little bit of an upswing.”

He added that it’s “extremely important” that Beaver County gets an accurate population count in 2020, if only because of how important the census is for determining political representation and finances.

“It’s not just about elected representation in Washington or Harrisburg, but it’s also tied into financial gains that could come back to the community from the federal government,” he said.

Beaver County Commissioner Dan Camp said the importance of the official census numbers can’t be understated.

“They determine everything,” he said.

As for Beaver County’s slight population decrease, Camp said it wasn’t shocking news.

“I think we have to think positively,” he said. “With our aging population, we should expect to see decreases in population throughout the county.”

Camp said county officials are gearing up for 2020. He said a heavy focus is being placed on planning for the next decade and all the changes that could happen in that time.

“One of the most important agendas for the commissioners and all of our county agencies is to grow our population,” he said. “With the cracker plant and all of the new job opportunities that go with it, we need to make sure there is affordable housing here and have a good quality of life so people want to move to Beaver County.”

According to the census estimates, Allegheny County last year lost 2,200 people, marking the fifth consecutive year of population loss.