Easter is the most important day for Christians, celebrating the resurrection of Jesus the Christ.

Earlier this month I returned from a two-week sojourn to Israel. Christians, if you have not been, make plans to go see the land of your spiritual birth, pray in the Holy Places, and have some God moments.

In the Galilee, we visited Capernaum, which Jesus selected as the center of his public ministry after he left the small mountainous hamlet of Nazareth. Here he called his first disciples, preached in the synagogue, healed the Roman centurion’s servant, and cured many sick people.

There are two main features of Capernaum: Peter’s mother-in-law’s house and the synagogue. It has been thought for many years that the synagogue was a 4th century one, built on top of the foundation of the 1st century one where Jesus actually preached. Recent archeology now believes that this is a 5th century monument to Jesus’ ministry, meaning it was not a functioning Jewish synagogue, but rather built by Christians to honor Jesus. It is not known exactly what is underneath.

We visited the Mount of the Beatitudes where Jesus preached the Sermon on the Mount; Tabgha, traditionally accepted as the place of the miracle of the multiplication of the loaves and fishes and the fourth resurrection appearance of Jesus after his Crucifixion; Caesarea Philippi, where Peter identified Jesus as the Messiah; Mount Tabor, the site of the Transfiguration of Jesus; Nazareth, Jesus’ childhood home; Kursi, identified by tradition as the site of Jesus' "Miracle of the Swine"; and Magdala, believed to be the birthplace of Mary Magdalene.

Magdala was very special. The Migdal Synagogue there is the oldest synagogue found in the Galilee, and one of the only synagogues from the Second Temple period found in the entire country, as of the time of the excavation. They found the Magdala stone, which has a seven-branched menorah symbol carved on it. It is the earliest menorah of that period to be discovered outside of Jerusalem. Since it is in the region of Jesus’ ministry and since Mary Magdalene was a friend, it is certainly a place where Jesus would have, not maybe, not probably, not close by, but actually preached and worshiped right there.

What an momentous feeling! Later we visited Shepherds' Fields where the Angel of the Lord announced the birth of Jesus and Bethlehem, site of his birth and memorialized by the Church of the Nativity.

Tracing Jesus’ path during Holy Week, we walked down the Mount of Olives, Jesus’ route into Jerusalem from Bethany on Palm Sunday. We visited Dominus Flevit, (translated as The Lord Wept), a Roman Catholic church on the Mount of Olives. It is fashioned in the shape of a teardrop to symbolize the tears of Christ. Moving on to the Garden of Gethsemane where Jesus prayed that, if it was possible, the cup would pass him by, and yet only if it was God’s will. This is memorialized by the Church of All Nations. Then on to the Via Dolorosa or the Way of Sorrows. This is the traditional path that Jesus followed bearing his cross from Pilate’s Judgment Hall in the Antonia to Calvary. Along the route are 14 “Stations of the Cross” that mark an event or sacred memory with chapels for reflection, convents and monasteries of devotion, and ending at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, site of the crucifixion and burial in the tomb. And then, three days later, the tomb is found empty.

Which brings us to today. He is risen indeed.

