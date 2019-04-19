Juvenile lifer Ricardo Noble raised, among other issues, a procedural flaw with his resentencing hearing in January 2018.

A 1991 murder case is once again returning to Erie County Court after a state appeals court found a procedural flaw with the resentencing for a "juvenile lifer" convicted in the killing.

In a 23-page memorandum, the state Superior Court found that Ricardo L. Noble, 43, should have been notified of his right to file a motion challenging his new sentence of 40 years to life in prison for the killing of 62-year-old cab driver Richard Stevens.

Noble received the new sentence at a resentencing hearing in January 2018. He, like eight other Erie County juvenile lifers, became eligible for a new sentence after the U.S. Supreme Court declared mandatory life sentences unconstitutional for defendants who were younger than 18 at the time of their crimes.

Noble was not notified of his right to appeal the sentence or of the deadlines to file an appeal at the resentencing, a three-judge Superior Court panel found.

"By failing to instruct Appellant on his right to file a post-sentence motion or to determine on the record that Appellant had been advised of that right, the trial court denied appellant the opportunity to preserve his challenge to the discretionary aspects of his sentence in a post-sentence motion," the panel wrote.

The panel remanded the case to Senior Erie County Judge Shad Connelly, who presided over the resentencing, and ordered him to consider a post-sentence motion from Noble.

Connelly acknowledged in a written opinion that Noble did not seem to have been informed of his right to appeal the sentence. He wrote, however, that "any error was harmless" because Noble had successfully filed an appeal in the case.

The Superior Court panel disagreed, and found that Noble should have had the opportunity to challenge certain issues, including the length of his sentence, through a post-sentence motion before proceeding directly to an appeal.

Noble represents himself in the appeal. He raised a host of issues before the Superior Court, several of which the court denied in its memorandum.

Noble was 15 when he and two co-defendants — Stephon Johnson and Antonio Howard — were charged with participating in an Oct. 18, 1991, robbery attempt that ended in Stevens' shooting death. Noble received the mandatory sentence of life in prison for second-degree murder in 1992.

Johnson was 16 years old when he was charged in the case and was convicted in Juvenile Court and released from supervision when he turned 21.

Howard was 15 years old when he was charged and was tried as an adult. He also received life in prison without parole for second-degree murder, but Connelly resentenced him to 20 to 50 years in state prison in November 2017. Howard has since been released from prison.

