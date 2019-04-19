MONT ALTO — Penn State Mont Alto forestry and nursing students participated in an accident simulation training exercise Thursday morning on the Mont Alto campus.

The staged scenario was that iStan, an adult-size medical training simulator, was cutting down a tree, had an accident, and sustained injuries that immobilized him.

The training exercise serves as a valuable experience for the first year students in the harvesting class to have in relation to a potential forestry accident that could occur in their line of work.

“Derrick Wenrick, a sophomore, is playing the voice of iStan today,” said Craig Houghton, assistant teaching professor leading the training. “This is a test to see how the students do.”

Once the simulation started, students worked as a team to assess, stabilize and alert emergency personnel of their location as well as clearing a path through the wooded area for the paramedics and firemen to gain access to iStan.

Freshman student Austin Spear was among those involved in Thursday's events.

“You never know when this could happen so having this training helps prepare you for something like this in real life,” said Spear, who explained the class has had extensive classroom training prior to coming out into the field for the simulation. “We have a daily safety meeting every day before class.”

After the forestry students had successfully extracted iStan from the woods, the Penn State Mont Alto nursing students took over under the direction of Kevin Sanders, a physician’s assistant in the emergency room at Waynesboro Hospital, to assess and further treat their fake patient.

To give the students an opportunity to experience what it is like working with emergency personnel, the Mont Alto Fire Company, Waynesboro Fire Department, Mont Alto Ambulance Squad, Fayetteville Fire Department, Penn State University Police, Medic 2 and LifeNet 8-1 were on site to assist in guiding the simulation.

“We’re happy to come out and do this, it's an opportunity for us to train the guys on the ground,” said LifeNet 8-1 pilot Duane Spurrier. “It’s a great opportunity to come out and see the community that we serve and take calls from.”

