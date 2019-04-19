The state Senate Democratic Policy Committee will hold a hearing in Pittsburgh next week to explore strategies for combating climate change by reducing methane gas emissions.

The hearing will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Teamster Temple, 4701 Butler St., in the city’s Lawrenceville neighborhood. It is being held at the request of Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa of Forest Hills and Sen. Wayne Fontana, D-Pittsburgh, who have lobbied for the state to bring Pennsylvania into compliance with Paris Climate Accord emissions reduction goals since President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the agreement in 2017.