A man walked into UPMC Hamot for treatment early Friday morning.

Erie police are investigating after a man walked into UPMC Hamot for treatment of a stab wound early Friday morning.

Officers were called to the hospital on Friday at 1:49 a.m. after the man walked in. The 35-year-old man told officers that he was in the area of East 10th and Parade streets where a large crowd had gathered outside of a tavern and the crowd moved toward him when he was stabbed in the left side of the abdomen by someone, according to police.

Police had no suspects in the stabbing Friday morning.