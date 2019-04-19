Real estate transactions provided by RealSTATs: 412-381-3880, www.RealSTATs.net.

Aliquippa

2116 Admiral St., Rachel Guenther to Wells Fargo Bank NA, $12,041.

2384 Calvert St., Diane Capozza to Jerold Augustine, $124,000.

910 Grand Ave., US Bank National Assn. Co-tr to Albert Dinello Jr., $26,000.

210 Jarvis St., Michael Hicks to Gerald Black and Karistan Wilson, $4,000.

1819 McMinn St., Fred Cook to Ada Crumb, $1,594 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $52,735).

1904 McMinn St., Dawn Tomei to Real Estate Cash Flow Investors LLC, $30,000.

2360 Mill St., Renee Daniocek to Joseph Simnor, $113,000.

190 Shaffer St., Adrienne Price Jeter to Craig Parker, $1,532 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $53,730).

Ambridge

719 Kerr St., David Molnar to David Olejar, $88,000.

274 Laughlin St., William Day Karas to Jackson Carter, $8,000.

199 Locust St., Kevin Moss to Federal National Mortgage Assn., $1,108.

209 Maplewood Ave., John Mrazovich to Lawrence Miltenberger et al. and Kathryn Miltenberger, $47,000.

Baden

129 State St., Dean Seese to Elizabeth and Joseph Talarico, $137,000.

608 State St., Dottie Rambo to Evergreen RE Development LLC, $54,766.

Beaver

870 Fourth St., Estate of Mary Carl to Charles and Patricia Casbourne, $135,000.

Beaver Falls

1013 Tenth Ave., Erik Funkhouser to Harper Group Inc., $1,218 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $29,850).

815 23rd st, Anthony Strati et al. to Chippewa Construction Co., $21,000.

1504 W. Eighth St., Kelley Hoffman to Kyle Frederick, $119,900.

Big Beaver

462 Fairlane Blvd., Roger Welsh II to Stacy and Mark Mainwaring, $375,000.

Brighton Twp.

110 Appletree Drive, Joseph McBride to Kevin and Kelsey Hanna, $232,500.

509 Lion Ave., John McBride to Margaret Medva, $337,000.

1110 Tuscarawas Road, David Bretch to Joanna and Daniel Newton, $139,900.

Center Twp.

2004 Cade Drive, NVR Inc. to Thomas Lazarus, $206,280.

166 Cedar Ridge Drive, Robert McLean to Mark and Heather Lapaglia, $268,400.

108 Pine Haven Court, James McKenna to Robert McLean and Steven Anderson, $465,000.

Chippewa Twp.

163 Oakville Road, Ted Traver to Donald Alan and Rhonda Michelle Dare, $134,000.

122 Sunview Drive, Mark Lapaglia to Nicole Karczewski, $230,000.

Conway

1301 13th St., Stephen Louis Badamo to Jennifer Katekovich, $116,600.

901 Second Ave., Estate of David Marciniak to Brandon Glenn, $105,000.

1232 Third Ave., Estate of John Pihonsky to Michael and Janet Hilliard, $79,000.

905 Eighth Ave., Mark Cheek to Joshua and Renee Sabolick, $144,000.

East Rochester

806 Seventh St., Vicki Buck to Timothy Huerbin Jr., $119,000.

Economy

Shell Drive, Sherry Lynn Newill to James Droz, $15,000.

Franklin Twp.

329 Butler Ave., Ronald Thomas to Cody Ludwig and Krystal Peabody, $106,250.

1129 Mian St., Michael Maltarski to James Fisher, $118,000.

Freedom

317 Raymond St., Douglas Hupp to Scott McCandless and Selena Blair, $130,900.

Glasgow

104 Union Lane, David Wayne Adkins to Lawrence Williams, $20,000.

Greene Twp.

964 Old Millcreek Road, Caroline Veahman to Glenn Francis Veahman, $7,000.

Hanover Twp.

509 Hardins Run Road, Deursche Bank National Trust Co. Tru to John McNary, $57,750.

1540 Route 30, Al Gaudino to Eugenie and Robbie Anderson, $16,400.

Harmony Twp.

1030 Spruce St., Mark Logan to Michael Williams Jr., $112,500.

Hopewell Twp.

1316 Agnew Ave., Raymond Kubis et al. to Kayla Stupak and John Lorenz, $90,000.

4309 Beverly Drive, David Derbish to Jesop Fattore, $165,000.

2031 Brodhead Road, Teresa Armel to Robert Smith, $143,000.

17 High St., Ronald David Penar to Pinnacle Property Enhancements LLC, $42,500.

301 Pine Drive, Douglas Redden to Michael Wehrle and Catherine Dewitt, $225,000.

1302 Rambler Drive, Concetta Piroli to Michelle Sloan, $192,000.

4401 S. Beverly Drive, Federal National Mortgage Assn. to Eric and Elizabeth Meyer, $138,000.

2413 W. Main St., Dawn Tomei to Adam Wilson and Bethany Hill, $94,000.

2415 W. Wade St., Catherina Dipietro to Caitlin Kephart, $77,000.

Koppel

2328 Second Ave., Patricia Loomis to James Meade Loomis, $94,000.

2503 Second Ave., Linarelli Family Limited Partnership to Rudy Kelosky, $35,000.

Marion Twp.

216 Benvenue Road, Estate of Joseph Simpson to Kayleigh Nagel, $147,200.

New Brighton

835 Tenth Ave., John Thomas Glaab to Jeffrey and Darlene Shoaff, $60,000.

605 Fifth Ave., Lee Hostetter to Feng Qiu Dong and An Huang, $40,000.

New Sewickley Twp.

604 Old Glory Lane, Linda Lee to Brian and Joanna Gray, $300,000.

286 Patriot Lane, Richard Duke to Kathleen and Larry DeVinnery, $330,000.

North Sewickley Twp.

2130 Park Gate Road, LeRoy Thompson Jr. to Michael and Rebecca Stanton, $1,515 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $9,751).

142 Terrace Drive, William Ward to Nathan Scherer and Chelsea Vazquez, $210,400.

Ohioville

505 Lisbon Road, Eric Chaffee to Bruce and Rachael Fleming, $262,500.

Potter Twp.

314 Pleasant Drive, Estate of Robert Russell Meskow Jr. to Jamie Meskow, $70,000.

Pulaski Twp.

3918 41st Ave., Juanita Baylis to Marion Hill LLC, $27,500.

Rochester

530 Jackson St., Lester Rambo III to L3 Properties Two LLC, $35,000.

Rochester Twp.

630 Connecticut Ave., Larry Rose et al. to Terisa Scimio, $48,500.

South Beaver Twp.

Lisbon Road, Richard Lewis to Rick Haug, $18,000.