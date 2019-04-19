WAYNE TWP. — Challenges: Options in Aging offers the following lunch menu at the Ellwood Center, 1405 Woodside Ave.

Monday: BBQ pulled pork sandwich, baked potato with margarine, wax beans, sandwich roll and chocolate chip cake square.

Tuesday: Roasted chicken topped with creamy spinach and artichoke sauce, bow tie pasta, mixed vegetables, wheat bread and mandarin oranges.

Wednesday: Antipasto salad with ham, salami, mozzarella cheese and two olives, tossed salad with tomato, beets with dressing, whole grain dinner roll and sunset peaches.

Thursday: Four sweet and sour meatballs, brown rice, creamy coleslaw, wheat bread and mixed fruit.

Friday: Bacon bleu cheese burger, creamy potato soup, sandwich roll, crackers and an apple.