EDINBORO — The animation program at Edinboro University of Pennsylvania has earned high marks in national rankings.

Animation Career Review ranked Edinboro No. 21 among the Top 40 Public Animation Schools and Colleges in the United States and No. 15 among the Top 25 Animation Schools and Colleges on the East Coast for 2019.

Animation Career Review publishes regional and national rankings of animation and game design schools.

Animation is part of the university's applied media arts program.