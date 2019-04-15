U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb has released a seven-page report on his first 100 days in office representing the new 17th Congressional District.

Lamb, D-17, Mount Lebanon, has been the prime sponsor on four bipartisan bills and, most recently, teamed with U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton, on the Tax Fairness for Workers Act, which they unveiled at a stop in Moon Township.

Lamb also held a town hall in Baden in February, and a photo of him at the event is on the cover of his report.

In November, Lamb beat former Republican U.S. Rep. Keith Rothfus of Sewickley for the 17th District seat representing Beaver County, part of Cranberry Township and a large portion of Allegheny County.

The report is available at lamb.house.gov.