Since January, about 10 boys have been replicating artist Georgia O'Keeffe's 1930 "Church Steeple" painting at Bloom Collaborative in Erie.

With every careful brush stroke, the 16-year-old boy, a client of Harborcreek Youth Services, watched the gray paint slowly soak into the dry clay canvas.

His eyes fixed on the clay, he acknowledged that the project — a replication of artist Georgia O'Keeffe's 1930 oil and canvas "Church Steeple" painting — was much more than an outlet for artistry.

"It helps me cope with my trauma," he said. "It just clears my mind. It gets my mind off my triggers and it gives me something to do with my hands."

Each week since January, 10 clients of Harborcreek Youth Services, a residential behavioral health treatment center at 5712 Iroquois Avenue in Harborcreek Township, have been working on the clay-slab mural at Blossom's Clay Studio at Bloom Collaborative, 138 E. 26th St. Bloom Collaborative is a program of Stairways Behavioral Health.

With assistance from artist and instructor Jessie Simmons, the boys have formed two dozen individual slabs, 20-by-12 inches each, shaped the surfaces to match the outlines of the painting, and then fired each one in the kiln. Now they are painting each slab, preparing to send them to the kiln again for glazing. When it's complete, the mural will be eight feet high and five feet wide. It will be placed in a board room at Harborcreek Youth Services.

It's the first time some of the boys, whose names are kept confidential by the agency, have tried doing anything artistic.

"I'm having a lot of fun," one client, 17, said. "It's something I've never really done before and I like it. I wish I could do more of this."

Lee Steadman, director of Bloom Collaborative, said he's wanted to take on the O'Keeffe painting for a long time, but "I just needed to find the right group."

The painting, he believes, is representative of Harborcreek Youth Services' mission of helping youth overcome adversity and build a positive future within a safe Christian environment. The agency is affiliated with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Erie.

Steadman said the project has brought out the best in the kids.

"This could be any bunch of high school kids and you'd never know it," he said. "They're just sculpting, having fun and loving it."

Harborcreek Youth Services child care counselors Phyllis Dreher and Kareem Carson have noticed a change.

Dreher said the project has instilled pride in the kids.

"They're stepping up and finding out they're able to take directions," she said.

"They really enjoy coming here," Carson added. "It's something they look forward to throughout the week. It's a huge confidence booster for them to take a project from the beginning and seeing it through, watching it develop. They look at it like they look at themselves."

Matthew Rink can be reached at 870-1884 or by email. Follow him on Twitter at www.Twitter.com/ETNrink.