The Ellwood City Area Public Library offers a variety of weekly activities. Information is available by calling the library at 724-758-6458.

Activities taking place this week include:

MONDAY

1:30 p.m. — “Afternoon Book Group for Adults,” will discuss "Ginny Moon” by Benjamin Ludwig.

TUESDAY

10:00 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. — “Family Laptime,” designed for babies as young as 6 months of age, toddlers and preschoolers. This is an interactive, family event and features stories, songs, games, finger plays and more. Registration requested.

WEDNESDAY

10:00 a.m. — “Coloring for Adults,” a free weekly program that is open to the public. It is designed to help reduce stresses of everyday life. All adults welcome.

3:00 p.m. — “Creative Writing Workshop,” for students in seventh grade and up. Group meets twice a month to share their work and discuss writing tips and techniques.

THURSDAY

10:00 a.m. — “Preschool Storytime,” for preschoolers ages 3 to 5 years old. Participants must be potty-trained. Stories, songs, games and finger plays are featured. Registration requested.

3:00 p.m. — “Food for Thought Book Group,” will discuss “Six of Crows” by Leigh Bardugo.

6:00 p.m. — “Adult Knitting Group,” meets weekly to work on individual projects. New members welcome.

SATURDAY

10 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.—Ellwood City's Earth Day Celebration. The library will give out sunflower seeds at its booth.

Sign up for the library’s monthly free e-newsletter to keep up with all programs and activities.

MEMORIALS

The following are memorial contributions received by the library during the month of April. Memorials are published on a weekly basis in this column and represent a portion of the contributions received.

In memory of Dolores M. Greco from Frank Pezzi.

In memory of James Carsele, Jr. from Al and Diane Morini and Family.

In memory of Gilda DeCampli Ierace from Vivian Ierace.

In memory of Dorothy Leasure McGarrity from Nick and Rosetta Colao.

In memory of Ellen L. Rice Remler from Tom and Lillian Franus.

In memory of Carol E. Sbarra from Al and Diane Morini and Family.

In memory of Rudy Vetica from Al and Diane Morini and Family.