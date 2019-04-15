For years, Behrend waited to find the right use for the Federal House.

The two-story Federal House, once a stop on the Underground Railroad, was in bad shape when Penn State Behrend bought the building in 1988.

Behrend Chancellor Ralph Ford said the university cleaned out the two-story brick house, located along Station Road, and installed new windows and a new roof.

For years, however, the university has been waiting to find the right use for what, at more than 180 years old, is thought to be the oldest brick building in Harborcreek Township.

Ford, who spoke with the Erie Times-News, has announced that the Federal House, located near the school's soccer complex, will be at the center of a $6.3 million project to create a new home for the Susan Hirt Hagen Center for Community Outreach, Research and Evaluation, known as C.O.R.E.

The plan, funded privately and by the university, calls for the restoration of the brick house and the addition of a connected modern building, creating a 12,000-square-foot complex. The program, an outreach of the college's School of Humanities and Social Sciences, is housed in a 2,000-square-foot converted ranch-style home, located near the campus on Jordan Road.

"They are in a suboptimal space. They will be moving into a much more visible space. This will be a nice front door to the campus," said Ford, who added that he's not yet able to disclose the source of the private funding.

What he can say is that the larger building, which should be fully designed a year from now and built a year after that, will allow C.O.R.E. to expand its mission.

The original goal of the program, named in honor the late Susan Hirt Hagen, the first woman to serve on the board of directors of the Erie Indemnity Co., was to reduce teenage pregnancy.

C.O.R.E., which draws on the services of Behrend faculty and student employees, has been building on that original mission since it was founded in 1998.

These days, Ford said, the program focuses on helping young people learn character-development skills as well as how to stand up to bullying. The program, which relies on an extensive community network of trained volunteers, is about teaching what Ford calls "grit."

It might not be the mission that first comes to mind when people think of Penn State Behrend, a school that's perhaps best known for its engineering and business programs.

"We are a very broad institution with four very strong schools," Ford said. "We talk a lot about the idea of the open laboratory. I think it shows another aspect that people may not be aware of. It really fits with our mission of enhancing the student's education."

James Hodge, director of the C.O.R.E program, said he's excited about the plans for expansion.

"The demand is higher than the supply," he said. "There are far more clients than we can currently handle. It's always a desire to grow our team."

Often, he said, C.O.R.E. takes it services and people to some other location because it lacks space.

"This will give us the opportunity to bring some of that back home," he said.

It took Behrend years to decide what to do with the house, equipped with a tunnel once used to hide enslaved people who had escaped.

The building might never aspire to a higher purpose than that one. But Hodge likes the idea that those same walls will be used to help young people face the challenges of a changing world.

"This was a building that stood for hope as a safe house," he said. "I think it's going to stand for hope and opportunity for our community as well as they work to create a better version of themselves."

