Federal lawsuit attempts to recoup $2 million in pension premium payments.

The pension plan of Pleasant Ridge Manor West employees is guaranteed by the skilled nursing facility's operator, Erie County government. Therefore, it shouldn't have to make payments under a federal law designed to protect pensioners in private industries.

That's the crux of a federal lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Erie on Thursday. Pleasant Ridge Manor, 8300 W. Ridge Road, Girard, and Erie County government are seeking reimbursement of more than $2 million, plus interest, from the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation and the Internal Revenue Service.

"The Pleasant Ridge Manor pension plan is currently designed as an ERISA plan (Employee Retirement Income Security Act)," Attorney George Joseph, an assistant county solicitor, said. "As that type of plan, federal law requires the payment of a PBGC premium. The PBGC is set up to provide protection for employees in the event their pension plan defaults. That's a nice protection for employees in those types of plans.

"However, Pleasant Ridge Manor is a not-for-profit corporation controlled by county government," he added. "Its governing board is County Council and the county executive and there are county resolutions that have guaranteed the operations of the facility. ... Protections that the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation would provide are already provided by the county."

The county has attempted to resolve the issue with federal agencies for years. However, Joseph said that the government placed a moratorium on such decisions in 2011, just after the county requested the change, and hasn't taken up the issue since.

"We can't get anywhere," he said.

"This is costing Pleasant Ridge Manor more than it should," Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper said. "It's an arm of county government."

The lawsuit cites several instances in which Pleasant Ridge Manor has been deemed an agency of Erie County government, including a 2003 order from District Judge Sean J. McLaughlin.

Pleasant Ridge Manor employs 362 people at its Girard facility, of whom 233 participate in the pension plan. That plan, according to the lawsuit, has $54.5 million in assets.

