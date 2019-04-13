Environmentalists with Protect Our Water and Air say many think the proposed Elcon liquid hazardous waste treatment and storage facility was decided by the planning commission, an advisory body with no official authority to deny the company's proposed plan.

Local environmental groups fighting a proposed liquid waste treatment facility in Falls worry that a vote against the project last month has opposition to the site waning at what they say is a crucial time.

Representatives of Protect Our Water and Air and the Delaware Riverkeeper Network said this week many township and area residents are mistaking a March planning commission denial of the facility proposed by Elcon Recycling Services with an expected upcoming vote by Falls supervisors.

The township's planning commission voted not to recommend plans for a plant processing between 150,000 to 210,000 tons of chemicals and pharmaceutical waste a year, but it's the township board of supervisors who have the final say at the municipal level.

The planning commission is only a guiding agency for elected officials, but Lise Baxter, co-founder of POWA, said her group's door knocking and social media campaign in recent weeks has seen more and more people who think the plans were already turned down by supervisors.

"They basically think that Falls Township already voted," Baxter said.

The supervisors are holding a special meeting starting at 7 p.m. April 30 in Pennsbury High School West's Keller Hall, 608 Olds Blvd., and Baxter said a vote to approve or deny Elcon's plans could be made then.

"It's important people come out for the April 30 meeting," Baxter said.

The company aims to build the facility on a 23-acre site in the Keystone Industrial Port Complex, an approximately 3,000-acre industrial park encompassing the former footprint of U.S. Steel’s Fairless Works operation not far from the Delaware River.

Elcon representatives say its facility would be state of the art and create up to 120 short-term construction jobs and about 50 full-time operations jobs. The company has said the plant would produce little pollution and adhere to all environmental regulations. Opponents, primarily made up of local residents and backed by local environmental groups, are skeptical.

Over the past several years, the proposal has ping-ponged, as Elcon submitted proposal materials and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection temporarily rejected them for deficiencies. But the latest version, submitted last July, cleared an initial bar, putting DEP on track to issue an intent to approve or deny in May.

Fred Stine, citizen action coordinator with the network, said DEP approval is not contingent on the Falls' decision, but it could be a contributing factor to decide whether or not the state grants Elcon the necessary permits.

Both Baxter and Stine are urging residents to email supervisors and contact state representatives as much as possible before decisions from Falls or the DEP are final.

In addition to the April 30 meeting, Baxter said POWA is recommending residents use the public comment portion of the supervisors' regular meeting at 7 p.m. April 16, at the township building at 188 Lincoln Highway.

Regardless of how officials rule on the plans, supervisors could find themselves in a legal damned-if-you-do-damned-if-you-don't scenario.

Baxter and Stine expect Elcon to take the supervisors to court over a denial, but the two groups will also likely take the town to court if the plans are approved.

If Elcon sues Falls, Stine said the network would look into becoming an intervenor to fight the plans alongside the township.

Email and contact information for the Falls supervisors can be found at www.fallstwp.com.