The backlog of untested rape kits in Pennsylvania has dropped nearly 90 percent in three years, state Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said on Thursday.

During a press conference at the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape offices in Harrisburg, DePasquale said there had been “tremendous progress” on decreasing the number of untested kits from 3,217 in his initial 2016 report to 339.

DePasquale said that the state police and Philadelphia crime labs had no backlogged kits when 2018 ended, while the Allegheny County medical examiner’s office had 94 untested kits, a significant improvement from 2016 when there was a backlog of 1,250.

A backlogged kit is one that has gone untested for a year or more.

In one Philadelphia case, DePasquale said, a rapist was finally identified through DNA analysis of an untested kit only to be found as a registered sex offender in North Dakota, where he had moved and been convicted of sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

“Now, imagine you are that teenage girl. Your life could have been completely different in every imaginable way if that rape kit had been tested on time,” DePasquale said. “That person could have been and likely would have been already off the streets.”

That testing was funded by a $400,000 grant from the New York County District Attorney’s office to test 600 rape kits. Three other rapists have been identified through the testing, DePasquale said.

DePasquale took credit for shining a light on the backlog in 2016, but also praised state lawmakers for their response to his findings and for “working aggressively” to steer more funding to the state police crime lab.

“They did not know of the severity of the problem,” he said.

Samantha Fullam, who said she was raped by four men when she was 15 years old, described the additional trauma of going through a rape-kit examination only to have the “unthinkable” happen.

“I never got back any results of my rape kit,” she said.

Besides continuing its efforts to eliminate testing backlogs, DePasquale said Pennsylvania should start using a system created by the Idaho State Police that tracks kits and is being offered free to other states.

Kristen Houser, the chief public affairs officer for the coalition, said the state should take Idaho up on their offer. “This is really an opportunity for Pennsylvania to do something proactive and take on reform of our system,” she said.