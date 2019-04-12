WAYNESBORO — If all goes as planned, some day soon, preschoolers may have their own wing at Waynesboro Area Senior High School.

The school district is partnering with several outside entities to plan a Child Development Center in the school's current D wing.

Classrooms in that wing which have been used for alternative education are being vacated, allowing for the child development center.

The plan would bring three early learning classrooms to the school, including two Pre-K Counts classes and an employee child care classroom for district staff.

The wing would also house the high school's Family and Consumer Science classroom and would allow those students an opportunity to work directly with the preschool classrooms.

The center, district officials said, would help fill gaps in quality child care and increase school readiness.

"Only a small amount of children are coming to school prepared," said Barb Martin, Hooverville Elementary principal who oversees early childhood programming for the district. "They don't know nursery rhymes, they can't hold a pencil and they don't recognize [the spelling of] their names."

Martin said there are an estimated 800 3- and 4-year-olds in the Waynesboro district footprint, but less than 100 children currently enrolled in the Pre-K Counts program due to lack of opportunities.

First Start Partnerships for Children and Families would manage the center.

"We don't want to get into the childcare business," said Waynesboro Superintendent Tod Kline. "We want the opportunity to improve it."

In addition to providing additional preschool options for area children, the center would provide incentives for staff recruitment and retention.

"If we are able to move forward, we would be the first employer in Franklin County to have employee-sponsored daycare," Kline said.

And, Martin said, the center could be created without sacrificing the district budget or hurting taxpayers.

"There are multiple funding streams to support this initiative," she told the board Tuesday.

"I know the resources are narrow. We are looking at different ways we can do this with very little costs, but big value to the district," Kline said.

The center is being planned in cooperation with the district, First Start and the state Office of Child Development and Early Learning.

"The importance of getting quality early learning to all children is priceless," said Sherry Krallman, early learning program certification supervisor for the state Office of Child Development and Early Learning. "This would be amazing for this school district."

