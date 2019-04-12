The two-hour information and resource fair will take place at the Raymond P. Mongillo Sr. Community Center.

State Rep. Frank Farry, R-142, of Langhorne, will host his annual Senior Health Fair on Friday at the Raymond P. Mongillo Sr. Community Center at 2140 Trenton Road in Middletown.

The event begins at 10 a.m. and runs through noon.

Farry describes the fair as a chance for area seniors and their families to gather information on benefit programs and services offered by government and private agencies in a “one-stop shop” setting.

There is no admission fee, and health screenings, fitness demonstrations and refreshments will be provided.