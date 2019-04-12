"How many people touch that field," Dean Martin of Sunnyway Foods commented about the Greencastle-Antrim School District's Kaley Field.

The 1981 G-A High School graduate's remark came as the store is starting a promotion that will contribute an estimated $10,000 to the Greencastle-Antrim Education Foundation's Kaley Field project. Through the end of August, Sunnyway will donate $1 to GAEF for each case of Pepsi products sold at the Greencastle store.

"My kids went to Greencastle, one's still there," said Martin. who also contributed $50,000 each to the G-A MAAX and library fund drives in the past. "It's a pain to have to walk out of the fence and go to the port-a-potty and the concession stand is a challenge, too."

Those two areas, as well as the ticket booth, will be addressed through the Kaley Field project and the money raised by Sunnyway will go to the $600,000 capital campaign.

Construction was originally scheduled this year, but the timeline has been moved back with groundbreaking anticipated in spring 2020 and opening by the beginning of the 2020-21 school year, said Cheryl Brown, executive director of the foundation. She noted the project won't just benefit athletes and sports fans, but the facilities will be used by community members at events like Relay for Life and the band.

"We want to do it right," said Brown, explaining drawings, permitting, land development planning and other logistics take time.

Response to the project has been extremely positive, Brown said, noting there will be various naming opportunities once the drawings are complete.

For information, call Brown at 717-658-0961 or visit:

gaefonline.org

Raystown raffle

GAEF also is conducting a raffle through this Saturday for a one-week stay at a house at Lake Raystown. Tickets, $5 each and three for $10, are available at the Greencastle-Antrim Chamber of Commerce, from GAEF board members and online at Eventbrite.

They will be sold at the Greencastle Pub Run Saturday morning and the Craft Beer and Wine Festival Saturday afternoon on the parking lot of Antrim Way Honda. The winning ticket will be drawn at 3 p.m. at the festival.