CASCADE— For Petty Officer third class Alex Reed of Williamsport, Maryland, receiving a service dog saved his life.

Reed served as a Navy Seabee from December 1998 to December 2003 and was deployed in Iraq for the initial invasion.

As a result of his service, Reed now suffers with post traumatic stress disorder as well as a back condition.

"It's crazy, sometimes even the slightest movement like a sneeze can cause me to be in pain, or even throw my back out," Reed said.

In searching for a solution, fate stepped in and united Reed with his four-legged companion, a three-and-a-half-year-old German short-haired pointer mix named Turk.

Turk, too, comes with a storied past full of scars and victories. He was found as a stray wandering the streets in Cumberland, Maryland, and was picked up and later transferred to the Good Dog training facility in Greencastle for service dog training.

"He and I have been working together on training since December of 2016," recalled Reed. "It was made official by the Franklin County Commissioners in June of 2017."

Since then, Reed and Turk and been inseparable. "It's been amazing, he has saved my life in a lot of ways. He has allowed me to have a life that I wouldn't have had otherwise," said Reed. "He is with me all day, everyday."

According to Reed, Turk is dialed into his personal needs and triggers. "He can pick things up off the ground, and also helps me with my mental state. He wakes me up, if I'm not having the best night of sleep, and can help me off the ground if need be. Thankfully, I haven't had to use that yet."

In addition to all of the daily and reaction-based services Turk provides, he also serves as an prevention method for Reed and his PTSD.

"He is able to sense when I am being 'activated' and he interacts with me to take my mind off of it," Reed said. "Having him in my world prevents me from going down a rabbit hole. He is like my anchor that keeps me from going too far."

In order to keep providing veterans such as Reed with service dogs, the third annual Save-A-Vet, Save-A-Pet benefit dinner is set to take place at the Cascade American Legion on Saturday, April 13, from 6 to 11 p.m. with live auctions and music.

Proceeds from the event benefit Franklin County Veteran Affairs and Operation Save-A-Vet, Save-A-Pet.

For more information, email the Franklin County Veteran Affairs office at jdslep@franklincountypa.gov or call 717-263-4326.

