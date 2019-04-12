The summit is being billed as the region's first-ever LGBTQA youth summit.

Years of working with LGBTQ teenagers has given Tyler Titus a pretty good sense of their biggest questions and concerns.

"How do I cope with people not understanding me?" Titus said this week. "How do I better understand myself so I can be more healthy?"

Titus, an Erie school director and the first openly transgender person elected to public office in Pennsylvania, used the teens' questions as the basis for what's being billed as the region's first LGBTQA Youth Summit.

The summit kicks off Friday with a concert and continues Saturday with educational programming aimed at raising awareness and acceptance.

People between the ages of 12 to 20 and those who live and work with them are the focus of the summit. Workshops at the summit will cover topics from the basics of the LGBTQ community — one session is called "Queer 101" — to supporting transgender youth, safe-sex practices and addressing suicide risks in the LGBTQ population. Some sessions are reserved for older teens, Titus said.

"I want to give them the tools that they need to be the healthiest version of (themselves) possible," said Titus, who is also co-vice chair of the Pennsylvania Commission on LGBTQ Affairs. The summit will fill in gaps in education that LGBTQ teens don't always get in their schools or from their families, he said.

Titus hopes the summit will give youths who consider themselves members of the LGBTQA community — lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or asexual — a place to feel safe and welcome among their peers.

"I hope that they leave knowing that they are valuable and they are worthy," he said. "There's nothing wrong with them. They have every right to be in the same space that everybody else is in and not be treated any differently."

The summit is free for anyone under the age of 20, but anyone interested is asked to register at http://greatereriealliance.com/project/e3summit-comes-to-erie/. Parents and professionals who work with LGBTQ youth can get tickets for $20, or $30 is they will receive continuing education credit for attending.

The weekend begins Friday with a concert by Ryan Cassata, a Los-Angeles-based singer and LGBTQ activist, starting at 6 p.m. at Strong Vincent Middle School on West Eighth Street. Saturday's sessions begin at 9 a.m. at Strong Vincent. The summit's keynote speaker is Amanda Carter, a recording artist and member of Harrisburg's Human Relations Commission.

Titus is aiming for 200 attendees at the concert and 100 at Saturday's summit.

He also hopes the summit will become an annual event. The organizers make up a group called E3, for empowerment through engagement and education.

Titus has planned the summit with help from the Greater Erie Alliance for Equality and from LGBTQ teens who wanted to help get the word out, like 18-year-old Allie Walkiewicz.

The Erie High School student has been helping to spread the news about the summit with fliers and through social media.

"I feel like the summit's going to definitely educate people more," she said. "It's going to definitely show that there's other people like them and these people are going to embrace them."

Her family and friends have been supportive, she said, and willing to learn more about the LGBTQ community. She hopes the summit will help other parents and professionals learn more, too.

"When parents go, they're going to be exposed to it and they're going to see that we're not weird people," she said. "We're born this way."

Greater Erie Alliance for Equality is also helping to plan the logistics of the summit. Leah Manino, the organization's president, said GEAE got involved because they want to help foster a safer community for LGBTQ teens.

LGBTQ youth are at greater risk for suicide and homelessness, according to the Trevor Project, a national organization focused on suicide prevention.

"There's going to be a lot of information, but there's also going to be a lot of making sure these kids walk away knowing that we're here for them, that they're supported," Manino said.

Manino hopes the summit will show LGBTQ teens that they have a community in Erie.

"It just helps them realize that they're not alone and that they should feel good about who they are," Manino said. "It helps create a sense of community for those kids who otherwise may be isolated in their schools or in their families."

Barriers still remain for LGBTQ youth, she said. But the summit represents progress.

"There's a strong core of people that are working to move things in the right direction," Manino said. "We are seeing changes and we're seeing some momentum, and I think this is a perfect example."

Titus decided to develop the summit after attending a similar event in Harrisburg that was hosted by the Pennsylvania Youth Congress, an LGBTQ youth advocacy group. Bringing a summit to Erie is a step toward creating a more inclusive and welcoming community for these young people, he said.

"I do think Erie is absolutely capable of leading and trailblazing and setting a great example for the rest of our state to look at say, 'Look what Erie's doing,'" he said.

Madeleine O'Neill can be reached at 870-1728 or by email. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ETNoneill.