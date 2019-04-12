Erie County Bar Association releases candidate evaluations. Former Mayor Sinnott ranked "not recommended."

The election is still weeks away, but one group has issued its verdict on who is best suited to be an Erie County judge.

A jury of their professional peers has rated David Ridge and Ed Smith as the two most qualified candidates among the five lawyers running for two seats on the local bench in the May 21 primary.

Ridge and Smith were the only candidates designated as "highly recommended" in the Erie County Bar Association's evaluation of those running for judge.

The poll is based on the votes of 278 of the association's 439 active members who returned ballots, the association said in making the results public on Friday. The results are available at www.eriebar.com.

Ridge received the most votes for the category of highly recommended — 82 percent, according to the bar association. Fifty-eight percent of the participants ranked Smith as highly recommended.

One of the candidates, former Erie Mayor Joe Sinnott, received a rating of "not recommended." Candidate Pete Sala was ranked as "recommended" and candidate Erin Connelly, the chief deputy district attorney for Erie County, received no rating.

Connelly got that designation because she did not receive more than 50 percent of the votes in any of the three categories — highly recommended, recommended and not recommended. Thirteen percent of the participants rated Connelly as highly recommended, 35 percent as recommended and 38 percent as not recommended.

The lawyers who voted also could state that they had no opinion.

The Erie County Bar Association for years has conducted the poll for judicial candidates as a way to provide the public with a look at how lawyers evaluate their peers running for the bench. But this year's poll offered more information on how the lawyers voted.

The bar association members, in addition to voting on the candidates' overall qualifications, were also polled on each candidate's competence, integrity, temperament and experience. With a score of 5 as the highest, Ridge came in first in each category, Smith in second and Sala in third.

• Competence — Ridge, 4.7; Smith, 4.4; Sala, 3.7; Connelly, 3.3; Sinnott, 2.8.

• Integrity — Ridge, 4.7; Smith, 4.5; Sala, 4.1; Connelly, 3.7; Sinnott, 3.5.

• Temperament — Ridge, 4.6; Smith, 4.4; Sala, 3.9; Sinnott, 3.4; Connelly, 3.

• Experience — Ridge, 4.7; Smith, 4.2; Sala, 3.6; Connelly, 2.9; Sinnott, 2.3.

The bar association added the rankings on the characteristics "to assist voters by providing resources that can help them make their own informed choices," said the association's executive director, Sandra Brydon Smith.

Ridge, 59, a lawyer for 33 years, said he was flattered that his professional colleagues ranked him so highly, especially regarding experience and temperament. If elected judge, he said he would remember the trust his fellow lawyers put in him.

"I am grateful for these results," said Ridge, who has his own practice in Erie and has emphasized his trial experience in running for judge. "It means a lot to me."

Smith, 60, whose law firm is also in Erie, unsuccessfully ran for judge in 2015, when the bar association ranked him on the high end of the recommended category. Smith, a general practitioner who has been in private practice for 35 years, said he was "very pleased" with the results of the new poll.

"My job now is to convince the voters that they are correct," Smith said of the bar association members who ranked him highly.

Sala, 50, who got his law degree in 1991 and is in private practice in Erie, said he was most pleased that the bar association members gave him high marks for integrity, which he characterized as the critical trait for a lawyer.

"Overall, that transcends into all the other categories," Sala said.

Connelly, 41, also unsuccessfully ran for judge four years ago. In the bar association poll for that race, she was ranked the second-lowest of the eight candidates in terms of the combined votes they received in the categories of recommended and highly recommended.

Connelly has been a prosecutor in the Erie County District Attorney's Office since she got her law degree in 2003.

"I am incredibly grateful for all of the members of the bar who have given me their vote of confidence in recognition of the 16 years of service in the law I have provided to Erie County," Connelly said.

Sinnott, 53, was the mayor of Erie for 12 years until January 2018, when he retired due to term limits. He got his law degree in 1999 and returned to private practice in Erie after he left City Hall.

Sinnott said he was not surprised at his ranking because he was out of the daily practice of law for 12 years when he was mayor. He said many lawyers might not know him due to that hiatus, though he said lawyers who are familiar with his work strongly encouraged him to run for judge. He said he most values the opinions of those lawyers.

Sinnott said he does not believe the poll results reflect what members of the bar association think of his tenure as mayor.

"The ratings are based on legal professionals," he said. "I don't think the ratings translate into my public service."

All of the candidates in the judicial race have cross-filed on the Republican and Democratic ballots. They are seeking 10-year terms to fill the seats on the nine-member local bench that became vacant when Judge Robert A. Sambroak Jr. died in March 2017 and when Judge John Garhart retired at the end of 2018.

