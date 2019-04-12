Police accuse him of attacking a woman at an East Sixth Street residence on March 23.

Erie police have charged a city man with assaulting and raping a woman at an eastside residence in March.

Nefhtali J. Colon, 43, was brought back from Buffalo on Thursday morning and was later arraigned by Erie 6th Ward District Judge Timothy Beveridge on charges including felony counts of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and strangulation in the incident, which police said happened in the 1800 block of East Sixth Street on the Morning of March 23.

Beveridge set bond at $100,000 bond at the arraignment.

Erie police charge that Colon confronted a woman he knows at the residence, punching her in the head and knocking her to the floor before choking her unconscious, sexually assaulting her and raping her, according to information in Colon's criminal complaint. The woman's wrists, ankles and mouth were taped to prevent her from escaping, and Colon eventually left the residence with the woman's iPhone, officers wrote in the complaint.