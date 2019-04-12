Cleanup of the 400-acre, uninhabited island in the middle of the Delaware River will continue later this month.

BURLINGTON CITY — An assortment of garbage ranging from red solo cups and Styrofoam coolers to the skeleton of a rusting Model T car awaited the more than two dozen volunteers who this week took the short boat ride to Burlington Island and spent the day cleaning up parts of the 400-acre wooded island.

Burlington Public Works Department employees also headed to the island Wednesday, scouting out a strategy for removing the larger refuse on a future trip.

On April 29, public works employees, the Board of Island Managers, Mount Holly-based Allied Recycling and United by Blue, an environmentally conscious outdoors company, are to start a week-long cleanup effort to remove abandoned cars, boats, barrels, refrigerators, sinks and other remnants of the island’s long history.

The refuse will be cleared away by a barge hired by United by Blue, which removes one pound of garbage for every item it sells, according to the company.

Burlington Island, which sits in the Delaware River between Burlington and Bristol, Pennsylvania, and is only accessible by boat, has been uninhabited since 1976, when a number of summer homes and makeshift shelters were razed. An amusement park that previously occupied the island burned down in the 1920s.

The cleanup Wednesday was one of many happening around the state as part of South Jersey Scrub, an annual event during which communities from Trenton to Cape May engage in clean up efforts, according to Lynette Lurig, a New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection research scientist.

“We're doing the smaller stuff today, trying to get things ready for the bigger cleanup,” Lurig said Wednesday about the 20 DEP employees working on the Burlington Island project. “There's tons of debris out there from what used to be an amusement park, from houses, from other buildings.”

By the end of the day Wednesday, volunteers had removed 1,300 pounds of garbage, according to Maria McDonald, cleanups program coordinator for United by Blue, which also provided gloves, bags and other materials for the effort.

Joe Abate, a member of the Board of Island Managers, said he was proud of the project.

“It's quite an accomplishment, when you can bring state and local government together to work for the common good. We're very proud they chose to help us," Abate said.

Abate said he is excited about the planned cleanup of larger debris, but said additional resources, including a front-end loader, are still needed.

"We need an operator or contractor that can provide some help during the week of April 29 through May 5, the week the barge will be there," Abate said. "At the (Philadelphia) Navy Yard, they have ramps and equipment to get everything right onto the barge. United by Blue will have insurance to cover it, and the Island Board is a 501(c)3, so (volunteers) can get a tax deduction."

The island is owned and operated by Burlington City and the Board of Island manages it. Officials have long talked about reopening the island to the public for recreational and educational uses, but funding and access have continued to be a challenge in the island's redevelopment.