Three houses were struck in the 2000 block of Raspberry Street early Sunday morning.

A Millcreek Township man faces criminal charges including felony counts of causing or risking a catastrophe and criminal mischief in a Sunday morning one-vehicle crash that damaged three houses on Raspberry Street in Erie.

Elijah D. Green, 22, is accused of driving a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee that was traveling at a high rate of speed when it went out of control while heading south on Raspberry Street on Sunday at about 5:40 a.m.

The Jeep left the east side of the roadway and struck a porch of 2001 Raspberry Street, knocking the structure off the house. The SUV then slammed into the porch of 2005 Raspberry Street, causing it to collapse, and struck the front corner of 2007 Raspberry Street before coming to rest in a driveway and catching fire.

Eric Parra, who lives at 2005 Raspberry Street, said he was asleep when he heard a large boom that sounded like an electric transformer possibly blew. He said he looked out his window to see the Jeep on fire, facing north.

"I looked out the window and said, 'Babe, we gotta get up. The roof is missing.' I'm looking out the window and seeing the ground and thought, 'Something is not right here,'" Parra said.

Green told police that after the accident, he fled the area heading south on Raspberry Street, according to information in his criminal complaint.

Erie police Sgt. Robert Hill said officers followed a trail of blood from the crash scene that eventually ended, but they were able to locate and review surveillance video from some nearby businesses and through that and other information were able to identify the owner of the Jeep. Green and the vehicle's owner were located at a residence on Kelso Drive in Millcreek Township, and both denied knowing about the accident, police wrote in the criminal complaint. They were brought to the Erie police station for questioning, and during an interview, Green admitted to causing the crash, according to the complaint.

Green was taken to UPMC Hamot for treatment of injuries he received in the crash and was awaiting arraignment on the criminal charges early Sunday evening.

For more coverage see Monday's Erie Times-News and www.GoErie.com.