The father of an Erie homicide victim who is still waiting for justice in his son's death in October is offering aid in the hunt for a motorist who struck and killed a 6-year-old boy on Wednesday night.

Jose Rosario Sr., in a Facebook post on Saturday morning, offered a $100 reward to anyone who knows the person and the vehicle responsible for the hit-and-run crash in the 1800 block of Buffalo Road that killed Nyon Z. Warren of Erie. Rosario also called on anyone interested in helping him to add to the reward.

As of Sunday evening, the amount pledged had grown to $1,850.

"No parent should go without answers," Rosario said Sunday afternoon.

According to Erie police, Nyon and his brother were on their way to a relative's house and began to cross Buffalo Road heading south when his brother saw an approaching vehicle and stopped but Nyon continued across the street and was struck by the eastbound vehicle. Nyon was taken by ambulance to UPMC Hamot, where he was pronounced dead at 9:49 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Erie County Coroner's Office.

The vehicle that hit Nyon, which police said was traveling at a high rate of speed, did not stop and continued traveling east, investigators reported.

Erie police detectives and an accident investigator have been searching for and reviewing surveillance video from security cameras in the area of the crash and along the route the hitting vehicle is believed to have traveled in an effort to identify the vehicle. Detective Sean Bogart said Sunday that police have searched an area from East 18th and Ash Streets to Buffalo Road and McClelland Avenue and have collected footage from more than 20 cameras.

The vehicle, a silver minivan, traveled from Buffalo Road and Broad Street to Buffalo Road and McClelland Street and turned south on McClelland Street toward East 38th Street, Bogart said.

Images of the van that police were able to capture from some of the surveillance videos were posted on the Erie Bureau of Police Facebook and Twitter accounts and were released to the media on Saturday. Bogart said on Sunday that he was spending the day tracking down leads generated from tips supplied by people who viewed the images.

He encouraged anyone who might have information to call him at 870-1191, Detective Ronald Pilarski at 870-1229 or the Erie police officer in charge at 870-1120, or to e-mail him at sbogart@erie.pa.us. Anonymous tips are welcome, Bogart said.

Erie police are also giving the driver of the van the opportunity to come forward, and they are encouraging that person to do so as soon as possible, Bogart said.

If the driver of the van comes forward, Rosario said the reward money raised through his efforts will be turned over to Nyon's mother.

Rosario is offering his help in the crash investigation as he waits for answers in the fatal shooting of his son, 18-year-old Jose Rosario Jr., at his Reed Street duplex on the early morning of Oct. 15.

Rosario Jr.'s death is one of three homicides from 2018 that remain under investigation with no one charged. Detectives investigating his homicide said on Sunday that the case is still being actively investigated. Evidence collected in the investigation is being tested and other information is being followed up on, according to police.

"It's going on six months and I still haven't heard anything about my son. It's frustrating," Rosario said Sunday.

He said he decided to help catch the motorist who struck Nyon on Wednesday night because no parent should be left with questions, like him.

"I know what (Warren's) mother is going through. She lost her little boy, and I know she's heartbroken," Rosario said.

