HOPEWELL TWP. — Western Pennsylvania has come a long way from the collapse of the steel industry and rampant unemployment, but significant work remains to ensure a vibrant economy continues to flourish for future generations.

That was the prevailing message at a forum Friday morning at the Club at Shadow Lakes that brought together business leaders, elected officials and educators from around the region.

The forum sought to highlight just how far the region has come from the early 1980s, a time when the unemployment rate surpassed 29 percent in Beaver County and more than 250,000 people left the region seeking a brighter future.

The region has rebounded since then, with the natural gas and petrochemical industries here in Beaver County and technology, medicine and finance leading the way in Pittsburgh.

“It’s one of the most remarkable comebacks in American history,” said Bill Flanagan, the chief corporation relations officer for the Allegheny Conference on Community Development.

Despite that, the region hasn’t fully recovered in terms of population, and it might never. Beaver County has a population of 168,000 people, down from 230,000 during the heyday of the steel industry.

The biggest problem, according to former Allegheny County Chief Executive Jim Roddey, is that population numbers across western Pennsylvania are “essentially flat.”

“We are not growing,” Roddey told the packed crowd at Shadow Lakes.

For Stefani Pashman, the CEO of the Allegheny Conference, western Pennsylvania is “an incredibly resilient place.” But that doesn’t mean there aren’t significant hurdles to address in the near future.

For starters, she said, about 40,000 students graduate every year from regional colleges and universities, but half of them leave the area to find work elsewhere.

Another challenge is trying to recruit new businesses to locate here. Pashman said some companies refuse to consider Pittsburgh when deciding where to locate, if only because Pennsylvania has one of the highest corporate net-income tax rates in the country.

Factor in smaller annoyances like a slow permitting process in Harrisburg and transportation and connectivity issues in the region, and it’s clear that western Pennsylvania still has issues to overcome to ensure future growth.

“Pittsburgh is a good place to do business, but it needs to be a terrific place to do business,” Pashman said.

The roadblocks facing western Pennsylvania aren’t just about tax rates and population stagnation, however.

Jared Cohon, the former president of Carnegie Mellon University, told the crowd that in the last decade, all but three states have slashed funding for public universities and colleges. During that time, Pennsylvania reduced its higher-education funding by 34 percent, the fourth-largest cut in the entire country.

“That is a crisis,” he said. “People are our most important resource, our best assets.”

Pittsburgh has come such a long way since being dubbed “hell with the lid off,” Flanagan said.

But as Pashman said, work remains to ensure “a next-generation economy for all” comes to fruition.

“We need to make it clear that Pittsburgh is open for business,” she said.

Friday’s event was put together by the Beaver County Chamber of Commerce and the Pittsburgh Airport Area Chamber of Commerce.