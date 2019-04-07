Real estate transactions provided by RealSTATs: 412-381-3880, www.RealSTATs.net.

Bell Acres

107 Barley Road, Gianni Floro to Dean and Shelby Bursic, $94,700.

Coraopolis

1114 Fifth Ave., Anthony Rossi et al. to Christopher and Kristen Hale, $60,000.

1113 Vance Ave., Estate of Teresa Bruzzese to Lou Repos, $25,000.

1513 Vance Ave., Richard Wodarek to Matthew and Carla Lillo Smith, $117,400.

Edgeworth

447 Maple Lane, John Moyer to Lee Feigert and Mary Pat Stahler, $900,000.

Findlay Twp.

368 Birch St., Robert Wilson to Dan Dynys, $287,000.

151 Elm St., Duane Gulasy to Jean Roche, $10 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $52,896).

42 Spring Run Road Ext., Timothy Darr to Bank New York Mellon trustee, $1,600.

Haysville

1 Ohio River Blvd., Curtis Schurman to T Shawn Harkins, $165,000.

Leet Twp.

66 Orchard St., JLB Diversifield Investments LLC to Karl Messner, $39,000.

Moon Twp.

424 Amherst Ave., Melissa L Weaver Domenico to Alexander Ermine and Rachel Ochsenhirt, $184,000.

322 Blake Court, Joshua Tkalcevic to Rostom Real Estate Ohio LLC, $195,000.

120 Boggs Ave., Bank America NA to James Blaha, $70,000.

446 Cedar Drive, Fred Alexander to Christopher Cartwright, $50,000.

323 Jenny Lynn Drive, Thomas Anundson to Greenbriar Investment Co. LLC, $81,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $168,264).

164-170 Juniper Drive, Estate of Betty Jane Colaizzi to FBO Brooks Children Revocable Living Tru, $90,000.

2020 Laurel Drive, Jeremy Jones to James Moorhead and Charles Steven Victor, $120,000.

217 Lytton Road, Michele Kazmierczak to Benjamin Lehinger, $218,000.

1129 Maple Street Ext., Thomas Miller to Timothy and Tyler Mercer, $279,900.

109 Meadowbrook Drive, Michael Black to Jeffery Kirsch and Christina Klein, $250,000.

800 Old Thorn Run Road, Catalino Mejia to Little Venice LLC, $20,000.

4989 University Blvd., Ted Babich to Moon Flight Car Wash LLC, $6,000.

North Fayette Twp.

27618 Evergreen Run Road, Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Rivera Rentals LLC Series 27618, $40,000.

168 Horseshoe Drive, NVR Inc. to Paul and Mary Beth Mehno, $406,486.

177 Horseshoe Drive, NVR Inc. to Daniel Anthony Soroczak, $394,745.

104 Oak Moss Drive, Amit Aggarwal to Tom Nicodemo and Franceschina Mazzone, $280,500.

Robinson Twp.

1043 Campbells Run Road, Estate of Angeline Barthen to Derek Librecht, $84,000.

1425 Iroquois Drive, James Williams to Nancy Bundy, $224,260.

271 Overlook Court, Cathy Boyd to Tracy Lynn Alexander, $216,000.

Sewickley

319 Bank St., S. Scott Schober to John and Suzanne Franus, $630,000.

Sewickley Hills

121 Fern Hollow Road, Lois Zebrouvis to James Burke Long and Jill Marie Spoerke, $359,000.