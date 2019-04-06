The business partners behind ClimbERIE are seeking financing and a large-scale space for a climbing facility.

Climbers and would-be climbers from the Erie area soon might not have to venture to Cleveland, Buffalo or Pittsburgh to get their fix at an indoor gym.

Millcreek Township residents and business partners David Bonner, 46, and Darcy Ginader, 43, and her husband, Geoff Ginader, 44, plan to open ClimbERIE, an indoor climbing gym, within a year in a 20,000-square-foot facility the trio still need to find.

"We're in the finance stage right now," said Bonner, a Virginia native and a climber since childhood.

"I moved to Erie in 2004 and it didn't take too long to notice that there is absolutely nowhere to climb around here, either indoors or outdoors," Bonner said. "For years, I had been thinking about this. When I started seeing the success Erie was having with alternative fitness outlets like CrossFit and Level Red Boxing, I really started thinking that an alternative fitness outlet such as indoor rock climbing could be a huge success here."

A lot of positive feedback from discussions convinced Bonner to make a go of it.

"Earlier this year, I hooked up with Darcy and Geoff, who kind of had the same thought, that this is a great thing and why isn't it here in Erie," Bonner said. "We decided to partner rather than compete to be the first one."

Bonner and the Ginaders plan to open a 20,000-square-foot facility, preferably in Millcreek Township, that offers top-rope climbing and bouldering, with additional space for yoga and Pilates group classes.

"I think climbing has a lot of great aspects to it, and it's fun," Darcy Ginader said. "There's lots of people looking for alternative ways to do fitness and climbing is one of those ways. ... It's tough having to go way out of town to do any real climbing."

Darcy Ginader is a physical therapist. Geoff Ginader is president of American Hollow Boring. From 2004 to 2018, Bonner served as a portfolio manager for high-net-worth clients and institutions.

The business partners have been searching in Erie for a facility that is easily accessible and one that could offer climbing walls 30 feet to 40 feet high.

"Our original expectation was, here's an industrial town, we should be able to find an industrial space that meets those needs, but Erie is still very much an industrial town, so anything that meets those requirements is in use and still in demand as an industrial space," Bonner said.

What they're searching for now is a facility with walls in the 20-foot to 25-foot height range and presenting more of what they refer to as a bouldering-centric gym.

"Bouldering is when you're climbing on a space anywhere from 10 to 16 feet high and you're not attached to a rope, you're just climbing on the surface," Bonner said. "It's a little bit more challenging and physical. If you fall, you fall on a pretty decent-sized padded floor. Top-roping is when you're attached to the rope. You climb up and somebody is belaying you. We'll have a certain amount of that, but it won't go as high as what we would like."

There's only one climbing gym in the Erie region and that's inside Edinboro University of Pennsylvania's Frank G. Pogue Student Center. There, three 24-foot climbing walls form a horseshoe configuration. The climbing walls were built in the late 1990s in a former racquetball court.

"Our gym is not the super extravagant gym, but there are great opportunities for people to do bouldering," said David Goodwill, Edinboro University's assistant director of campus recreation. "You're not getting that real height for top-roping activities."

Students have free use of the climbing walls, while faculty, staff and the public can purchase an annual family membership for $45, Goodwill said.

Peak use is typically October through March, when Goodwill estimates about 10 to 12 people use the walls daily.

"It's very weather-dependent. We have some regulars who are in daily and others we see a couple times a month," Goodwill said. "Our core mission is to serve the student body."

Goodwill said the climbing walls serve as a hub for Edinboro University's Campus Outdoor Recreational Experience, which is a university-sanctioned adventure program.

"The people who are regulars love everything the wall represents," Goodwill said "The bouldering aspect gives us a lot of flexibility to run very complicated or very easy routes. It gives us the ability to be very creative."

Goodwill said he is surprised someone hasn't yet tried to open a climbing gym in the Erie region.

"There are some opportunities," Goodwill said. "I think it would have to be priced right, but I think it definitely could attract people to go into it."

Bonner said he has received positive feedback from some Edinboro students about the planned business start-up.

"They have learned climbing there and now they want somewhere where there's going to be more of a challenge, more opportunities, and differentiated climbing from what they're used to," Bonner said.

ClimbERIE plans to offer instruction and programs, climbing and fitness classes, an area for general fitness and a small retail area where people can purchase climbing equipment and merchandise.

"Ultimately, we'll host climbing competitions and, hopefully, at some point have a climbing team that travels to other competitions," Bonner said. "Groups are going to be a big factor, as are birthday parties and team-building activities."

Indoor climbing gyms are growing in popularity and have become more of a mainstream sport, Bonner said.

"Climbing is now going to be part of the 2020 Olympics," he said. "It's very popular in urban areas like Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Buffalo. If we're going to do this, we want the gym to be somewhere where it's going to be accessible, somewhere close to I-79 and I-90. Accessibility is important. There's a couple places we're looking at."

As soon as the business partners receive appropriate financial backing, "we'll look to start making some moves, find a property, sign a lease, and contract a wall designer," Bonner said.

"We still have a ways to go," he said. "In a perfect world, it could be done in six months, assuming we hit our financing goals, and go from there."

The trio received a $5,000 Idea Fund Erie grant to help get their business started.

"We've been working with a wall designer to get an idea of what we might see, so that's what we're going to use that money toward," Darcy Ginader said.

"If you look at a map of where climbing gyms are, you can see this huge, empty spot where Erie is," Bonner said. "There's lots of opportunities. We're getting great feedback on our social media from people who are excited about it coming here."

Anybody can climb, but the key age demographic is 16 to 45 for the climbing community, Bonner said.

"If you want to narrow that down further, 18 to 25 is a hugely popular demographic," he said. "That's kind of the college age and it's a popular pastime for college-age people. You have Gannon, Behrend, Mercyhurst, L.E.C.O.M. and Edinboro. The total combined enrollment for all those institutions is an additional 20,000 people on top of the demographics that are already available in Erie. The demographics are here to support it."

Bonner said ClimbErie will be a place where families can work out together toward their fitness goals, and he and the Ginaders envision hiring 15 to 30 employees.

"We want to give people something more to do," Bonner said. "It's a great activity physically and mentally. Something you're not going to get running on a treadmill is a little bit of an adrenalin rush. You can get a great workout just climbing on a wall. It works your arms, your legs, your back and your core. It's a full-body workout, and you definitely can feel it the next day."

