The annual event will be held Sept. 7 and 8.

DOYLESTOWN BOROUGH — Organizers for the 28th annual Doylestown Arts Festival, to be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 7 and 8, are accepting applications from artists for the juried event by the deadline of midnight April 20.

The street festival featuring 160 artists, five stages of live music, interactive arts, demonstrations, and a food court attracts a crowd of close to 20,000 people over the course of the two-day event. Artists in various mediums are represented, including fine art, glass, woodworking, metal, pottery, illustration, photography, jewelry, textiles, interactive and recycled arts.

The event is being organized by volunteer members of the Discover Doylestown organization and is presented by the Thompson Organization. The Michener Art Museum is the official cultural partner of the festival.

For information about the application process visit, dtownartsfestival.com/apply or for details about the Doylestown Arts Festival, visit dtownartsfestival.com.