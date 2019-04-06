According to the application, the promenade bulkhead and walkway repairs alone are expected to cost about $2 million, plus about $280,000 in professional engineering.

BURLINGTON CITY, N.J. — The city government is seeking a $1.8 million loan from the New Jersey Green Acres program to help finance desperately needed repairs to the bulkhead along the Riverfront Promenade, as well as improvements to nearby Kennedy Lake Park.

The city submitted its loan application to the Department of Environmental Protection last month, writing that the promenade repairs will ensure access to the Delaware riverfront across the the river from Bristol Borough for both residents and visitors and that the improvements at Kennedy Lake will make the park accessible for the disabled and connect its various sections by constructing a bike path and three pedestrian bridges.

City officials have said both projects are important for city residents and visitors but that their costs make it difficult to undertake without the state assistance.

According to the application, the promenade bulkhead and walkway repairs alone are expected to cost about $2 million, plus about $280,000 in professional engineering.

The Kennedy Lake Park improvements are projected to cost about $710,000 for construction and $177,000 for the engineering and design, according to the application.

In addition to the Green Acres loan, the city plans to apply for a U.S. Department of Agriculture community facilities grant to help fund the projects.

Among the two projects, the promenade repairs are considered the more critical but the city chose to seek financing for both through Green Acres, which provides low-interest loans and grants to municipal and county governments both to acquire open space and develop outdoor recreation facilities.

Developed in the late 1960s and early 1970s, the promenade runs from the shadow of the Burlington-Bristol Bridge north along the riverfront, past the High Street business district and historic New Yorkshire section, to the old McNeal Mansion and U.S. Pipe site. It was conceived by the late Mayor Herman Costello as a place for residents and visitors to gather for recreation and leisure, and it is still considered by many to be the jewel of the downtown district and waterfront.

The damage to the bulkhead was discovered over the winter after a portion of the concrete walkway collapsed near Stacy Street, between York and Wood streets. While initially believed to be an isolated sinkhole, additional inspections revealed significant erosion of the soil beneath the walkway had occurred due to numerous breaches to the steel bulkhead running the length of the promenade.

An investigation found 125 holes in 18 locations along some 1,800 feet of the metal seawall.

The discovery prompted the closure of the entire walkway due to the safety risk. In its application, the city stressed the importance of the promenade to the city’s revitalization efforts and the loss of riverfront access. It remains closed and fenced off.

“The promenade has been a critical element of the revitalization of the city and its main business district,” city officials wrote in the application narrative. “Currently the amenity is closed to the public for safety concerns, leaving residents and visitors without any safe, public access to the city’s waterfront.”

The Kennedy Park improvements are needed to make it ADA-compliant and to replace pedestrian bridges that connect the various “islands and land masses” within the park located off Wood Street and Chelton Avenue.

The park has a pavilion, playground, walking path, shuffleboard area, basketball and bocce ball courts.

In addition to the bike path and pedestrian bridges, the city also plans to develop a dog park area within the park. That improvement is expected to cost about $100,000, including engineering and design.

City officials said the bulkhead repairs would likely take about three months to design and another six months to complete. Excluding the dog park, the Kennedy Park improvements are projected to take four to five months for permits, another three months for design and bidding and three months for construction. The dog park is expected to take about five months to design and build.