Neshaminy graduates Hunter Hart and Nikki Wild pitched in for the Berks offense

Penn State Berks Softball swept a doubleheader with Albright as Jess Rozick (Bucks County Technical) started the afternoon with her fifth win of the season.

Rozick had seven strikeouts, allowing one run on three hits, in the 4-1 victory. She helped at the plate, as well, going 2-for-2 with a triple and two runs scored.

Also for Penn State Berks, Hunter Hart (Neshaminy) had a double, two RBIs and one run scored. Nikki Wild (Neshaminy) walked to start the third inning and scored on Hart's double.

In the 12-4 nightcap win, Hart worked a walk and scored the first run on the game.

More softball:

Kutztown swept Felician in two five-inning contests, winning 9-1 and 10-2. Sara Keeny (William Tennent) had four hits in the second game. Cheyenne Jones (Harry S Truman) had two hits on the day. Freshman Amber Brugger (Neshaminy) picked up the win in the opener. Brugger also had a complete-game, 4-1 win over Millersville, helping herself on offense with three hits. Jones hit a home run in that game.

Penn State Abington fell to Arcadia in both games of a doubleheader. In a 6-2 opening loss, Becca Dougherty (Council Rock South) singled and scored. In a 9-1 loss in the nightcap, Danielle Hebling (William Tennent) and Stephanie Andreoli (Council Rock South) hit singles, and Andreoli drove in the only run for the Nittany Lions.

Baseball:

Erik Bowren (Archbishop Wood) had two hits, a sacrifice fly, one RBI, one run and one stolen base for Delaware in a 6-1 win over Rider. In earlier 7-3 victory over Northeastern, Bowren turned in two hits, the game-tying RBI and one run scored.

North Carolina pitcher Joey Lancellotti (Penn Charter/Bensalem) earned his first win of the season, striking out three in 2.2 scoreless innings to help the Tarheels defeat Duke, 8-7.

In Kutztown's 10-3 loss to Bloomsburg, Zach Moretski (La Salle High/Harleysville) went 3-for-3 with a double.

Men's track and field:

Navy junior Jake Brophy (Central Bucks East) won the 800-meter race at the Navy Spring Invitational with a time of 1 minute, 52.06 seconds. He qualified for the IC4A Championships with that time.

Bucknell freshman Ian Lawrence (Hill School/Doylestown) has been named the Patriot League Male Rookie of the Week. Lawrence finished second in the high jump, clearing 6 feet, 2.75 inches at the Jim Taylor Invite. His mark is the eighth-best height in the Patriot League this season.

Women's track and field:

Uchechi Nwogwugwu (North Penn) ran on Penn's winning 4x400m relay at the Texas Relays, setting a school record with a time of 3:36.13. Maddie Villalba (Central Bucks West) posted the third-best time in program history in the 1,500m (4:21.92).

Kutztown senior Stephanie Bresadola (North Penn) won the 1,500m at a quad meet hosted by West Chester, besting the field with a time of 4:52.46. Bresadola also finished eighth in the 800m (2:25.45) and ran on the fourth-place 4x400m relay (4:23.29).

Also for Kutztown, Olivia Morano (Quakertown) took second in both the discus (35.55 meters) and the hammer throw (48.15m). She achieve a personal best in the hammer and earned the eighth spot all-time for the Golden Bears. Morano is now qualified for the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Championships in both events. Lynne O'Connor (William Tennent) won the 3,000m steeplechase in 12:15.23 to qualify for PSACs.

Women's lacrosse:

Kutztown senior Makayla Bowman (North Penn) had three goals in a 15-9 win over Gannon. Bowman recorded her 100th career goal earlier in the season with a hat trick against Slippery Rock.

Men's lacrosse:

New Jersey Institute of Technology came up short against Manhattan, 11-10. Colton Johnson (Episcopal Academy/Quakertown) scored two goals for the Highlanders.