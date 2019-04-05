Spring, by the calendar, has been here for nearly two weeks. However, on Presque Isle it has been hard to see this until earlier this week. That is when things began to happen and the wildlife began to wake from the long winter's nap. It's time to make a trip out to Presque Isle and see what is going on. Some things just might surprise you.

If you have visited Presque Isle in the last week or so, you would have noticed just a touch of green appearing in some areas on the bushes that get the afternoon sun. Because the park is surrounded with water, and that water had ice floating on it until just last week, the air on the park is colder than most of the rest of Erie County. Of course, the opposite is true in the fall as temperatures drop on our inland areas; the lake keeps Presque Isle warmer for about six additional weeks. That means fall is always later on the park than the rest of the county. The park’s peak fall colors are usually three to four weeks later than inland areas.

All the above influences Presque Isle’s wildlife, plants, insects, fish, trees, reptiles, and birds. So, what is going on right now on Presque Isle as the warming is finally beginning to arrive?

The first event most of us who regularly visit Presque Isle can tell you is that we have at least one nesting pair of Great Horned Owls on the park. Mom can be seen sitting above what we assume is at least two owlets. Mom has been busy keeping them warm as Dad hunts for food. It also appears that there may be a younger late blooming pair of Great Horned Owls. We hope they might be thinking about nesting in a different location on the park.

Two days ago, I saw a single Map Turtle being an early bird by sunning itself on the log at the Turtle Platform. Over the next two or three weeks, we should be able to see dozens of turtles, snakes, and salamanders emerging from their winter’s nap.

This is also the time of year that the Red Foxes should be giving birth to two or three kits. However, your and my chance of seeing these kits is very uncertain. The fox is the most elusive of the animals that live on Presque Isle.

It looks like the Spring Peepers are right on schedule. Several park regulars tell me that they have heard these early spring frogs around the Horseshoe Pond area. They usually emerge from hibernation between the 3rd to 10th of April. Once out, they seek wetlands, vernal pools, and shallow ponds to breed and lay eggs in the shallow waters before they return to the forest floor.

The big event on the park is that we do have a nesting pair of Bald Eagles. The fond hope of many visitors is that they are successful in producing one or two young eagles this year. Over the last few years, we have had nests, but due to predator invasions and the unsuccessful egg hatches, some bird watchers believe that the various pairs were unsuccessful in producing eaglets since 2015. Many believe that there was a pair produced in recent years since 2015.

About eight weeks ago while driving from East Marina Pier to the lakeside, I looked out my windshield and saw an eagle carrying a large branch about six feet long. The eagle was nearly twenty feet above the road right in front of my car beating its wings trying to get above the trees along the road. Of course, my camera was in its case and on the floor of my car. It was almost at the little bridge going over the lagoons anyway. When the eagle got there, it turned right and flew up the lagoons toward its nest which is located in a secluded area of the park. He had quite a job with that large branch.

The little rascals are also now out and active. Of course, I’m talking about the chipmunks that are always on the park, in our yards, raiding bird feeders, and always in my garage giving me fits as they seem to want to own it. Their mating season runs from late March to the middle of May, so they will be extremely active for a while yet.

Turning the corner onto Fox Trail last week, I discovered the park’s Striped Skunks are on the prowl, as my nose and eyes told me. The males are out now eagerly seeking the company of a female or two. During a typical night, a male skunk may cover a ½ square mile, but in the breeding season they can and do cover up to 3 or 4 square miles. A larger male skunk may form a harem of females. He protects his harem by hitting other males with his shoulder or even biting their legs.

This time of year, wild turkeys are now in or approaching their mating season. The most prominent courtship behavior of male wild turkeys, or toms, consists of two different displays: gobbling and strutting. It begins in early March and continues through much of April. The gobbling attracts hens and competing males over a considerable distance. Once the male has drawn in a few hens, they begin to strut and puff out their tail feathers into a huge fan. They do this to impress the hens into mating. This ritual can take days on end because the hens sometimes are reluctant to yield to the tom until ready.

The other day I was in the lagoon area early in the morning taking sunrise pictures when I heard a splash and looked out onto the quiet waters and saw two beavers swimming down the narrow portion near where I was standing. They must have heard or seen me and slapped their huge tails as a warning to others. On Presque Isle, beavers have been out and active for quite a while. They tend to come out of their dens as soon as some open water appears. However, I believe the two I saw that day were possibly older offspring leaving their parent's lodge to venture out on their own.

This exit of two-year-old beavers from the community lodge is a natural cycle unique to the beaver. It seems an innate urge tells them that it is time to seek a mate and start a new colony of their own. The parents do not discourage this behavior, as it prevents inbreeding and the premature depletion of the food supply in an area.

Of course, this is the time of year a major portion of our waterfowl have been or are in the process of migrating north, so in my next article, I will try to review what has been seen on Presque Isle so far this year. This will include waterfowl and other birds. Until then,

See you on the park!!

Gene Ware is a published author of 8 books and is on the boards of the Presque Isle Light Station, the Tom Ridge Center Foundation, and the Presque Isle Partnership. He is also a goerie.com contributing writer. Send questions and comments to ware906@gmail.com.