A couple of weeks ago, I was walking through my small patch of woods collecting the last of the maple sap from the trees I had tapped. I kept a sharp eye out for the first signs of spring hoping to see some native wildflowers or early budding shrubs and trees.

Unfortunately, what caught my attention over and over again were little groups of dark green leaves, no more than the size of a half dollar. They were everywhere, the most numerous sign of spring.

I am talking about garlic mustard. First introduced to North America by European settlers in the 1800s for culinary and medicinal purposes, it has since spread throughout most of the continent.

Like many non-native, invasive pests, garlic mustard was brought here under good intentions. Gypsy moths were brought here to establish a silkworm industry. The tree-of-heaven, initially hailed as a beautiful garden specimen, was introduced to the United States in 1784 during a time of fascination with Chinese culture, and it was hoped nutria would establish a booming fur market.

The list goes on and on, but garlic mustard is one of the worst, at least on forested properties with which I am familiar.

There is no doubt that garlic mustard is an ecological threat to the woodlands of Pennsylvania. Garlic mustard has displaced vast areas occupied by native spring wildflowers. It is toxic to at least three native butterfly species and mychorrhizal fungi, which is vital to native trees and their ability to absorb nutrients from the soil. Its aggressive nature, first to sprout, producing an abundant seed crop and emitting chemicals to reduce competition, has allowed it to become the dominant plant in the undergrowth where it is established. Garlic mustard is one of very few non-native plants able to successfully invade forest understories.

In the fight against garlic mustard, the Wildflower Reserve staff at Raccoon Creek State Park in Hanover Township will be holding a Garlic Mustard Pull-a-Thon from 4 to 6 p.m. April 20. You can help to save the spring wildflowers by pulling up garlic mustard by the handful and put a stop to its destructive nature. For this free volunteer program, all you will need are garden gloves, repellent and a love of native plants.

Any questions can be answered by the Wildflower Reserve staff at 724-899-3611.

If you want to learn more about invasive species, head up to the Jennings Environmental Education Center in Brady Township, Butler County, for its Take Back the Woods: Battling Invasive Species program from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 20. The event will center on removal of multiple invasive species. A tasty lunch will be provided at the end of the work session, and each volunteer will receive a native plant to take home.

Participants must be age 12 or older and be prepared to work outdoors, rain or shine. Registration for the program is required by April 13 through the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources website. Registration is open, and the event is limited to 80 participants.

