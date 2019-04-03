About 60 people have applied to be the university's next president.

EDINBORO — An Edinboro University of Pennsylvania search committee has started reviewing applications for university president.

About 60 people applied for the job, said Tim Wachter, an Edinboro University trustee and chairman of the university's presidential search committee.

The deadline for applications was April 1.

There are a number of quality applicants, Wachter said.

"I am personally, and on behalf of the committee, very pleased with the caliber of individuals that have applied," Wachter said. "It's going to be a challenge to go through the review and interview process, but we are up to the challenge. The committee is committed to finding someone who is going to be committed to Edinboro University."

The search committee met Wednesday afternoon to begin reviewing the applications, Wachter said. It will choose applicants to interview and after that will invite top candidates to campus, Wachter said.

The committee's final task will be recommending top choices to the university's Council of Trustees. Trustees will review the recommendations and make their own recommendation to the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education. The PaSSHE Board of Governors will hire the new president.

PaSSHE most recently named a new president for Mansfield University of Pennsylvania in Tioga County. The Board of Governors announced in March that Charles E. Patterson, senior advisor for executive outreach in the U.S. Department of Education's Office of Federal Student Aid, will lead the university starting July 1.

It's hoped that a new Edinboro president will be on the job by the start of the 2019-20 academic year, Wachter said.

The new president will succeed H. Fred Walker, who resigned in March 2018. Walker's resignation followed controversy about his interview with a national education publication. In the interview, Walker described controversial steps that he had taken to sell his plan to reverse declining enrollment and tuition dollars and a poor record of student retention and graduation.

Michael Hannan, the university's provost and vice president for academic and student affairs, has been serving as interim president since April 2018.

The 20-member presidential search committee led by Wachter includes university trustees, faculty, staff, students, graduates and representatives of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, including California University of Pennsylvania President Geraldine Jones.

The search committee was approved by university trustees in December and has been conducting its search with help from a Pittsburgh-based executive search firm.

Valerie Myers can be reached at 878-1913 or by email. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ETNmyers.