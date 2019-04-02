The Greencastle-Antrim Drama Club will present "Legally Blonde the Musical" on Friday and Saturday, April 5 and 6. Show time is at 7 p.m. Friday and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday in the high school auditorium, 300 S. Ridge Ave.
The fun, award-winning, movie-based musical follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams.
The cast includes:
Elle Woods - Kyra Nadzady
Emmett Forest - Adam Measell
Paulette Bonafonte - Julianna Roman
Serena/Prisoner - Kira Bosko
Margo - Ashley Moore
Pilar/Prisoner - Adele Tressler
Professor Callahan - Tyson Horner
Warner Huntington III - Lio Salazar
Vivienne Kensington - Delaney Pensinger
Brooke Windham - Mara Burkett
Grandmaster Chad/Kyle B. O’Boyle - Vincent Castillo
Enid Hoops - Jade Blagg
Kate/Delta Nu/Greek Chorus/Prisoner -Emma Monday
Delta Nu/Greek Chorus/Prisoner/Hair Dresser - Alexis Berthold
Delta Nu/Greek Chorus/Prisoner - Kate Eberhardt
Delta Nu/Greek Chorus - Rachel Michalsky
Delta Nu/Greek Chorus - Madelyn Farland
Delta Nu/Greek Chorus - Isabelle Kline
Delta Nu/Greek Chorus - Deja Fugate
Delta Nu/Greek Chorus - Katie MacIntyre
Winthorp/Dewey/Nikos/Ensemble - Scott MacIntyre
Pforzheimer/Police Officer/Ensemble - Adam Palmer
Lowell/Aaron Schultz/Carlos - Devin Freeman
Sundeep-Padamadan/Elle’s Father - Jacob MacIntyre
Whitney - Jaephi Patterson
Chutney Windham/Ensemble - Victoria Carlton
Judge/Ensemble - Caitlin Ritchey
D.A. Joyce Riley/Ensemble - Grace Eby
Elle’s Mom/Ensemble - Emma Witmer
Court Stenographer/Perfume Girl/Ensemble - Christina Argueso
Store Manager/Colorist/Ensemble - Lillian Leckron
Reporter/Ensemble - Caydin Windle
Sales Woman/Ensemble - Sydney Timmons
Ensemble - Renee Hawbaker
Kevin R. Carley is the producer and director and choreography is by Julianna Roman and various cast members.
Tickets will be sold at the door and are $10 for adults and $8 for students, senior citizens and members of the military.