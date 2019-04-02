The Greencastle-Antrim Drama Club will present "Legally Blonde the Musical" on Friday and Saturday, April 5 and 6. Show time is at 7 p.m. Friday and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday in the high school auditorium, 300 S. Ridge Ave.

The fun, award-winning, movie-based musical follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams.

The cast includes:

Elle Woods - Kyra Nadzady

Emmett Forest - Adam Measell

Paulette Bonafonte - Julianna Roman

Serena/Prisoner - Kira Bosko

Margo - Ashley Moore

Pilar/Prisoner - Adele Tressler

Professor Callahan - Tyson Horner

Warner Huntington III - Lio Salazar

Vivienne Kensington - Delaney Pensinger

Brooke Windham - Mara Burkett

Grandmaster Chad/Kyle B. O’Boyle - Vincent Castillo

Enid Hoops - Jade Blagg

Kate/Delta Nu/Greek Chorus/Prisoner -Emma Monday

Delta Nu/Greek Chorus/Prisoner/Hair Dresser - Alexis Berthold

Delta Nu/Greek Chorus/Prisoner - Kate Eberhardt

Delta Nu/Greek Chorus - Rachel Michalsky

Delta Nu/Greek Chorus - Madelyn Farland

Delta Nu/Greek Chorus - Isabelle Kline

Delta Nu/Greek Chorus - Deja Fugate

Delta Nu/Greek Chorus - Katie MacIntyre

Winthorp/Dewey/Nikos/Ensemble - Scott MacIntyre

Pforzheimer/Police Officer/Ensemble - Adam Palmer

Lowell/Aaron Schultz/Carlos - Devin Freeman

Sundeep-Padamadan/Elle’s Father - Jacob MacIntyre

Whitney - Jaephi Patterson

Chutney Windham/Ensemble - Victoria Carlton

Judge/Ensemble - Caitlin Ritchey

D.A. Joyce Riley/Ensemble - Grace Eby

Elle’s Mom/Ensemble - Emma Witmer

Court Stenographer/Perfume Girl/Ensemble - Christina Argueso

Store Manager/Colorist/Ensemble - Lillian Leckron

Reporter/Ensemble - Caydin Windle

Sales Woman/Ensemble - Sydney Timmons

Ensemble - Renee Hawbaker

Kevin R. Carley is the producer and director and choreography is by Julianna Roman and various cast members.

Tickets will be sold at the door and are $10 for adults and $8 for students, senior citizens and members of the military.