Tax time is the typical busy season at Ink Obsession, a tattoo parlor strategically located just steps away from the main security gates at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey.

Many a federal tax refund has gone to tattoo or pierce the body parts of military service personnel in this tiny shop run by Arlene Tracy for past 34 years.

“Having that tax refund come in, for some people, it’s an opportunity to treat themselves,” she said. “Last year, in February, we pulled in about $18,000. This year, I’ll be lucky to see $6,000 in profit.”

A vocal supporter of the president and his planned U.S.-Mexico border wall, Tracy is nonetheless disappointed by the federal tax cuts that took effect this year. “This is bad,” she said. “Really bad.”

It’s tax season, and a divided nation is just as divided on changes to the federal tax code pushed through U.S. Congress by Republicans and signed by President Donald Trump on Dec. 22, 2017.

John Alpaugh, a retired insurance adjuster from Buckingham, said his tax refund more than doubled to $2,100 this year from the $800 he received in 2017.

“I remember hearing (U.S. House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi saying this was only going to benefit the top 1 percent, and that’s a load of crap,” Alpaugh said. “We’re definitely not in the top 1 percent.”

Alpaugh and his wife, ages 83 and 81, live in a mobile home and rent the land where they’re parked, he said. Last year, they had a combined income of just over $52,000, most of it from Social Security and retirement funds, and benefited from an 89 percent increase in the standard tax deduction, Alpaugh said. For couples filing their taxes together, the standard deduction increased to $24,000 from $12,700 last tax season.

Another retiree, Andrew Mikula, of Doylestown Township, went from owing about $2,000 in 2017 to receiving $100 in a tax refund for 2018, he said. “In the last several years, despite our efforts, we were owing several thousand dollars, and we expected to pay something again this year because there was so much talk — most of it wrong.” Mikula believes he also benefited from the increase in the standard deduction.



Others tell a completely different story of unexpectedly owing several thousand dollars in taxes to the IRS.

With the tax code changes, many saw a bump in their paychecks, but the average annual tax refund dropped 16 percent, according to the latest statistics published March 8 by the IRS. Average refunds dropped to $2,640 from $3,169 in 2018, according to the government, which compared average refunds issued as of Feb. 15.

Taxes are due Monday, April 15.

In a March 21 press release, the IRS urged working adults to check the amount of money withheld from their paychecks and to use a withholding calculator at IRS.gov.

But, such news came too late for Kathy Breckenridge.

“Our tax preparer called to warn us of the very unexpected results of our return this year,” said the small business owner from Warminster. “We were expecting a refund. We owed over $4,000.

“And my issue with this is that we really didn’t change anything. We didn’t notice a change in how much money we were getting week to week.

“The truth is that you don’t really notice what you’re getting in single paychecks,” added Breckenridge. “People don’t feel a lot wealthier when they’re getting a few extra dollars in their paycheck each week.”

At his home office in Eastampton, New Jersey, accountant Don Graham has covered his desk with candy — comfort food for the clients who, he says, “are getting slammed this year.”

“I do over 1,200 tax returns a year and I have been preparing taxes over 30 years,” he said. “I have never seen such a horrible year. About 80 percent of my people are getting lower returns and some people who have never paid are paying this year.”

Among the biggest factors impacting his clients, New Jersey homeowners — who pay some of the highest property taxes in the nation — can only deduct up to $10,000 in state and local property taxes on their federal tax returns. “There’s also no business expense write-offs,” said Graham. "No write-offs for a police officer’s guns or for uniforms, no union dues write-offs. A lot of my teachers spend about $1,500 and $1,000 in union dues.”

"So, yeah," he said. "It's bad, and, as their accountant, I expect a lot less Christmas cards this year."